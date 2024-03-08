by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Saudi Arabia, the results of the Qualifying

1st row 1. M. Verstappen 1:27.472

Red Bull 2. C. Leclerc 1:27.791

Ferrari 2nd row 3. S. Perez 1:27.807

Red Bull 4. F. Alonso 1:27.846

Aston Martin 3rd row 5. O. Plates 1:28.089

McLaren 6. L. Norris 1:28.132

McLaren 4th row 7. G. Russell 1:28.316

Mercedes 8. L. Hamilton 1:28.460

Mercedes 5th row 9. Y. Tsunoda 1:28.547

RB 10. L. Stroll 1:28.572

Aston Martin 6th row 11. O. Bearman 1:28.642

Ferrari 12. A. Albon 1:28.980

Williams 7th row 13. K. Magnussen 1:29.020

Haas 14. D. Ricciardo 1:29.025

RB 8th row 15. N. Hülkenberg st

Haas 16. V. Bottas 1:29.179

Kick Sauber 9th row 17. E. Ocon 1:29.475

Alpine 18. P. Gasly 1:29.479

Alpine 10th row 19. L. Sargeant 1:29.526

Williams 20. G. Zhou st

Kick Sauber

F1 Saudi Arabia, the news of the Qualifying

In Jeddah, Max Verstappen wins the 34th pole position of his career with a splendid lap. The Dutchman continues to be a wrecker, lapping in 1:27.742 and giving three tenths to Charles Leclercwho can also say he is satisfied and makes it clear in the following radio team: “There was nothing more I could get on the ride”.

Leclerc does what he can, but against this Verstappen-RB20 package at the moment there is no story. It is very unlikely that there will be any tomorrow, if the feedback on the pace of the reigning world champion in free practice proves to be true. However, Ferrari showed a good pace over the weekend, certainly podium-worthy, and will be able to battle with the Monegasque. Applause also for Oliver Bearmanwho closed the first F1 qualifying of his career in 11th place, going 36 thousandths behind Lewis Hamilton, certainly not just any in the history of the Circus.

Second row for Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso, once again in great shape on the flying lap. Third row for McLaren and fourth for Mercedes: George Russell pays for a mistake in the last time-attack, Hamilton never on the ball and still beaten by his teammate, to the point of risking elimination from the top ten. Yuki Tsunoda did well, ninth, while the other RB driver Daniel Ricciardo couldn't do better than 14th place.

F1 Saudi Arabia, live coverage of Qualifying

You can relive the emotions of the Jeddah Qualifying with our live coverage.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow afternoon, at 6pm Italian time. In fact, it will be at this time that the second Grand Prix of the 2024 World Championship will begin: we will see if yet another Verstappen-Leclerc front row will produce a different outcome from the last few occasions.