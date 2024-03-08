by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Saudi Arabia, the results of the Qualifying
|1st row
|1. M. Verstappen 1:27.472
Red Bull
|2. C. Leclerc 1:27.791
Ferrari
|2nd row
|3. S. Perez 1:27.807
Red Bull
|4. F. Alonso 1:27.846
Aston Martin
|3rd row
|5. O. Plates 1:28.089
McLaren
|6. L. Norris 1:28.132
McLaren
|4th row
|7. G. Russell 1:28.316
Mercedes
|8. L. Hamilton 1:28.460
Mercedes
|5th row
|9. Y. Tsunoda 1:28.547
RB
|10. L. Stroll 1:28.572
Aston Martin
|6th row
|11. O. Bearman 1:28.642
Ferrari
|12. A. Albon 1:28.980
Williams
|7th row
|13. K. Magnussen 1:29.020
Haas
|14. D. Ricciardo 1:29.025
RB
|8th row
|15. N. Hülkenberg st
Haas
|16. V. Bottas 1:29.179
Kick Sauber
|9th row
|17. E. Ocon 1:29.475
Alpine
|18. P. Gasly 1:29.479
Alpine
|10th row
|19. L. Sargeant 1:29.526
Williams
|20. G. Zhou st
Kick Sauber
F1 Saudi Arabia, the news of the Qualifying
In Jeddah, Max Verstappen wins the 34th pole position of his career with a splendid lap. The Dutchman continues to be a wrecker, lapping in 1:27.742 and giving three tenths to Charles Leclercwho can also say he is satisfied and makes it clear in the following radio team: “There was nothing more I could get on the ride”.
Leclerc does what he can, but against this Verstappen-RB20 package at the moment there is no story. It is very unlikely that there will be any tomorrow, if the feedback on the pace of the reigning world champion in free practice proves to be true. However, Ferrari showed a good pace over the weekend, certainly podium-worthy, and will be able to battle with the Monegasque. Applause also for Oliver Bearmanwho closed the first F1 qualifying of his career in 11th place, going 36 thousandths behind Lewis Hamilton, certainly not just any in the history of the Circus.
Second row for Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso, once again in great shape on the flying lap. Third row for McLaren and fourth for Mercedes: George Russell pays for a mistake in the last time-attack, Hamilton never on the ball and still beaten by his teammate, to the point of risking elimination from the top ten. Yuki Tsunoda did well, ninth, while the other RB driver Daniel Ricciardo couldn't do better than 14th place.
F1 Saudi Arabia, live coverage of Qualifying
You can relive the emotions of the Jeddah Qualifying with our live coverage.
The program
Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow afternoon, at 6pm Italian time. In fact, it will be at this time that the second Grand Prix of the 2024 World Championship will begin: we will see if yet another Verstappen-Leclerc front row will produce a different outcome from the last few occasions.
