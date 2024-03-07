By Carlo Platella

Formula 1 arrives in Jeddah, a track which, like Melbourne, Silverstone, Spa and Suzuka, enhances aerodynamic efficiency above all else. The long sequences of bends require high load levels, while the numerous straights require low resistance to progress. Mercedes responds by showing up in Saudi Arabia with a rear wing that is flatter than the one used in Bahrain, like many other teams. The new look shows important differences with the one worn in the 2023 edition, telling a lot about the evolution of the project in the last 12 months.

The spoon disappears

The differences between the Bahrain version and the Jeddah version, modified both in the main profile and in the upper element, are immediately evident. The lower profile is now almost entirely straight, giving up the downward scoop seen in Bahrain. The mobile flap is very particularwith a central notch that lets the turbulent wake generated by the DRS actuator vent, improving the overall efficiency of the profile.

The general concept of the wing brought by Mercedes is similar to the one seen at the end of last season on low-load tracks like Monza or Las Vegas. However, the difference with the wing used in the last edition of the Saudi Arabian GP is impressive, more similar to the component used in the last race in Bahrain on a high-load track. An overnight change for Mercedes, which reflects the qualities of the new project.

A lower Mercedes

The ground-effect Formula 1 cars generate more downforce and performance the closer they are to the ground, unlike the previous generation cars which, once they reached a certain height limit, were lost. The 2023 Mercedes however was a car designed to work too high compared to the ground, an incorrect consideration resulting from the team's fear of running into the porpoising suffered again in 2022.

That of 2023 was a Mercedes that struggled to generate sufficient bottom load, concentrating all its efforts throughout the year to allow the car to get close to the ground. Despite improvements in this perspective at the end of the season, the objective was definitively achieved with the 2024 car. In this sense, the new low-load wing is a legacy of the dedicated development carried out last season, which already had produced more efficient ailerons, but also un symbolic image of the progress of the W15. The Silver Arrow is now able to turn close to the ground and release sufficient load from the bottom, allowing it to have lower and less penalizing rear wings on the long straights of Jeddah.