McLaren ready to strike in Jeddah

Lando Norris was the first in FP1 to use the soft tire, placing a great T1 without then impressing in T2 and T3. Maybe there McLaren unlike Aston Martin and Mercedes, it has not yet asked the maximum yesterday from the power unit created in Brixworth and could be among the surprises today in Qualifying after not going beyond the fourth row in Bahrain.

“It was a pretty good day – has explained Lando Norris – the sensations are better than in Bahrain. In some corners, however, we struggled to find the correct balance. There's still some work to do, but overall it was a good start to the weekend.”

“Up and down day – the analysis of Oscar Piastri – there were moments when we struggled and others when we were decidedly competitive. It's difficult to understand exactly where we are, but we are there with the other leading teams and that's positive.”

“We tested different set-up options to optimize the car for this circuit, which is demanding both in terms of top speed and car balance – the budget of the team principal Andrea Stella – now we have to analyze all the data collected to find the correct compromise from a Qualifying and Race perspective.”