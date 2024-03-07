by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc, a Thursday in Jeddah at the foot of the “podium“

For Charles Leclerc it was a clean Thursday, with an SF-24 that certainly has more potential to extract on the flying lap. Considering the high downforce with which Ferrari presented itself in Saudi Arabia, the fourth and fifth places of the #16 may not be fully indicative.

It is the Monegasque himself who talks about the fact that the Red will go in qualifying configuration tomorrow and therefore believes in a pole position for tomorrow.

Leclerc's words

“Now we will have to go to qualifying configuration, optimize the package available and take a step forward compared to Bahrain. If I can fight for the pole position tomorrow? I don't know, it's hard to say, but my bet right now is yes“these are his words in the interviews he gave immediately after getting out of the car.

“The circuit offered a good level of grip almost immediately and we can expect a high level of track evolution for tomorrow too“, he added. “There are many of us with very close times: it will be interesting to see who will be able to extract the most from his single-seater and find the shot to get ahead of everyone“.