Horner on the counterattack

In the Press conference reserved for team principals held yesterday in Saudi Arabia, all the media attention was obviously on Christian Hornerat the center of the storm that is shaking him and the Red Bull team.

The Englishman wanted to defend the intrusions into his private life by the press, although he was unable to speak in detail about the accusations received from the employee, now suspended.

A thought for Wolff and Brown

In Bahrain Toto Wolff of Mercedes e Zak Brown of McLaren had asked Red Bull for greater transparency on what happened, inciting the FIA ​​to launch its own investigation to assess potential damage to the sport.

Horner also responded to them in kind, albeit without ever naming them: “Unfortunately Formula 1 is a very competitive business and there were some elements that tried to take advantage of it. With low blows. This is perhaps the least beautiful side of our sector. There are always lessons to learn. But we are talking about a process within the company. It's not an FIA issue and it's not an F1 issue; it's a matter between employees within a company. And it would be like this everywhere.”