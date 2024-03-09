'I'll cover you'

The Balrog objectively it's a little scarier than a train made up of Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon and Alexander Albon, but the courage and sacrifice of Kevin Magnussen in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is ​​no less than that of Gandalfa character from The Lord of the Rings who in the mines of Moria faces the frightening creature that drags him into the abyss when the 'Fellowship of the Ring' had already managed to save themselves.

The famous phrase “You can not pass“ uttered by Gandalf at the Balrog was quoted today on Twitter by Haas in the face of Magnussen's heroic defense. A year ago the Dane beat Yuki Tsunoda to gain a precious point, today he achieved another tenth place, but it was that of his boxmate Nico Hulkenberg.

During the Safety Car the German did not stop, the Dane did. The latter found himself engaged in a heated duel with Alexander Albon in which he received a 10 second penalty which later became twenty for another track cut. With a 20 second penalty on the back Magnussen strenuously defended twelfth position while in front of him his pit mate opened up the margin sufficient to make the pit stop, thus securing the tenth position 'opened' to the rest of the group by the March error of Lance Stroll, who ended up in the barrier after a few laps.

What happened opens up a reflection on the regulation that allows a driver with a compromised race not to necessarily carry out a drive-through or a stop&go in the event of significant penalties. In any case, today Haas and Magnussen didn't do anything irregular and the point in the standings is the right reward for a team that started with the lights off, but which to date has put Alpine, Racing Bulls, Williams and Sauber behind them .