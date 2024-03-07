Sainz as Verstappen

Carlos Sainz started 2024 with a nice podium in Bahrain behind the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The Spaniard had qualified on the second row with the fourth fastest time and at the start had lost a position to Checo, but managed to recover up to third position also due to the brake problems that affected Charles Leclerc's race (and also that of Sainz, but in a less sensitive way).

The Ferrari driver did not participate in the media activities yesterday because he wasn't feeling very well. According to what was reported in today's edition of The Corriere della Sera Sainz he suffered a food-related illnesshe won't be 100%, but he will grit his teeth and today he is regularly expected at the wheel of the SF-24 number #55 in the two free practice sessions of the Saudi Arabian GP.

One year ago Verstappen was a victim of the same problem. The Dutchman also missed the weekend eve due to an intestinal problem and then finished the GP in second place behind Sergio Perez, a result conditioned by the technical knockout in Q2 due to the failure of the drive shaft which forced Verstappen to start from belly of the group going up to the main square.