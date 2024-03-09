Did Max Verstappen or Oliver Bearman win?

The doubt remains, after a race in which, on the top step of the podium, two of them deserved to climb. Obvious, Verstappen dominated and he did what he wanted again. Then there was Perez second on a track that usually exalts him and then Leclerc third with the Ferrari which finally offered the fireworks of the fastest lap. But how much emotion Oliver Bearman gave us, no less than seventh with the Ferrari loaned to him by Sainz! Until two days ago he played with the champions' stickers, then on Saturday he suddenly found himself among them and it seemed as if he had always been there, so much so positive in his approach, fast and at the same time measured, even aggressive when he tried to attack both in qualifying and in the race. Wonderful. Who knows how excited Mattia Binotto must have beenwho has always supported him and dreamed of including him in F1 in 2025 or 2026. Instead everything was anticipated and now – paradoxically – Bearman enters the speed market as one of the most sought after pieces, even if Ferrari, which will not be able to use him in F1 until at least 2027, will certainly not give him up to the competition. Life is strange: Ferrari has just signed Hamilton who will be 42 years old in 2025 but a few weeks later he discovers that he has a champion at home who is only 18 years old!

Ferrari growth

Somehow, Bearman's surprise clouded it a bit majestic performance by Ferrari, even if it was once again a Red Bull that dominated, the limits of which are unclear. Leclerc arrived 18''6 behind Verstappen: it's not a small thing and it must be said that the world champion never had the need to force. Ferrari had a race of its own, far from the leaders and with a large margin over its pursuers, but it was the times that counted. And with the hard Pirelli tire Leclerc even managed to finish with a brilliant crescendo, imitated by Bearman. We mustn't get too big, the comeback won't be easy, but finally there is a sign of reaction, an attempt at redemption after a long lethargy, thanks to a car that doesn't wear out tires and therefore allows you to think bigger.

“It's all very encouraging“said an emphatic John Elkann. Now the problem will be to balance the aerodynamic load based on the different conditions of the circuits, because in any case Leclerc would have preferred a faster SF24 in a straight line but he was aware that the sacrifice of speed would have allowed him to have a constant pace until the end. Details: there was a step forward, we saw it, there Ferrari has found his smile again. Let's stop here, that's fine…