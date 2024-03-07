From Peroni to Tifosi

There Ferrari will have an extra push in the Saudi Arabian GP which starts this weekend in Jeddah. In fact, the red single-seaters will carry all their fans on their sides, in a literal sense given that their own the wording 'Tifosi' will appear on the sidepods of the SF-24s by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, replacing the Peroni brand which usually stands out as sponsor in that position.

No alcohol

The reason for the substitution is simple: the consumption of alcohol is prohibited by Islam and Saudi Arabia remains one of the few countries in the world with a strict ban on alcohol. Therefore the well-known brand of the Italian beer producing company cannot appear.

The choice was to replace it in this way for make the support of the Ferrari people feel even closer to the team working on the Saudi track. The new detail was also highlighted by the Maranello team on their social channels, triggering mostly positive reactions from fans.