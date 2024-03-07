5.00pm – We begin our news by summarizing the results of FP1.

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the second free practice session of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

In FP1 Max Verstappen was the fastest ahead of Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. The Ferrari they finished in fifth and sixth position with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the latter stoic to participate in the session despite being severely debilitated by a gastro-intestinal virus. The SF-24s did not shine in their performance on the flying lap, but were instead very fast in the long run on the hard tyre.

FP2 will be a lot indicative because they take place at the same time as Qualifying and the Grand Prix, so the activity on the track will be frenetic to say the least with a view to simulating both Qualifying and the Race.