F1 Saudi Arabia, the ranking of the second Free Practice
|Pos
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tyres
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:28.827 (S)
|28
|2
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|1:29.057 (S)
|+0.230
|24
|3
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:29.158 (S)
|+0.331
|27
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:29.180 (S)
|+0.353
|25
|5
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:29.300 (S)
|+0.473
|27
|6
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:29.336 (S)
|+0.509
|27
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:29.455 (S)
|+0.628
|26
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:29.504 (S)
|+0.677
|22
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:29.528 (S)
|+0.701
|29
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:29.594 (S)
|+0.767
|27
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB HONDA RBPT
|1:29.666 (S)
|+0.839
|28
|12
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:29.758 (S)
|+0.931
|23
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|1:29.777 (S)
|+0.950
|27
|14
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:29.789 (S)
|+0.962
|28
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:29.901 (S)
|+1,074
|27
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:29.934 (S)
|+1,107
|27
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:29.985 (S)
|+1,158
|24
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:30.077 (S)
|+1,250
|26
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB HONDA RBPT
|1:30.088 (S)
|+1,261
|29
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK SAUBER FERRARI
|1:30.153 (S)
|+1,326
|27
F1 Saudi Arabia, the news of the second Free Practice
The one who recorded the best time in FP2 in Jeddah was Fernando Alonso, who confirmed himself as the absolute protagonist after the second position obtained in the morning session. Behind the Spaniard – the only one to break the 1:29 barrier – came the W15 George Russell, to sign a brace of Mercedes engines. 'Only' third, three tenths behind Alonso, the world champion Max Verstappen.
The Red Bull standard-bearer preceded by a handful of thousandths Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, while the second driver from Milton Keynes, Sergio Perez, took fifth place. Completing the top-10 are Stroll, Sainz – still weakened by the illness that struck him in recent days – Hamilton, Galsy and Piastri. Small signs of recovery therefore also for Alpine, which placed a driver in the first half of the grid.
F1 Saudi Arabia, live coverage of the second Free Practice
You can relive the emotions of Saudi Arabia's FP1 with ours direct written.
The program
Tomorrow FP3 is scheduled for 2.30pm and qualifying at 6pm, on Saturday the race is scheduled for 6pm. Here are all the weekend times.
#Arabia #FP2 #flash #Alonso #Verstappen #3rd
Leave a Reply