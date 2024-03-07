F1 Saudi Arabia, the ranking of the second Free Practice

Pos Pilot Team Times and tyres Detachments Turns 1 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:28.827 (S) 28 2 George Russell MERCEDES 1:29.057 (S) +0.230 24 3 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:29.158 (S) +0.331 27 4 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:29.180 (S) +0.353 25 5 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:29.300 (S) +0.473 27 6 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:29.336 (S) +0.509 27 7 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:29.455 (S) +0.628 26 8 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:29.504 (S) +0.677 22 9 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 1:29.528 (S) +0.701 29 10 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:29.594 (S) +0.767 27 11 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 1:29.666 (S) +0.839 28 12 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:29.758 (S) +0.931 23 13 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 1:29.777 (S) +0.950 27 14 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:29.789 (S) +0.962 28 15 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:29.901 (S) +1,074 27 16 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:29.934 (S) +1,107 27 17 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:29.985 (S) +1,158 24 18 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:30.077 (S) +1,250 26 19 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 1:30.088 (S) +1,261 29 20 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 1:30.153 (S) +1,326 27

F1 Saudi Arabia, the news of the second Free Practice

The one who recorded the best time in FP2 in Jeddah was Fernando Alonso, who confirmed himself as the absolute protagonist after the second position obtained in the morning session. Behind the Spaniard – the only one to break the 1:29 barrier – came the W15 George Russell, to sign a brace of Mercedes engines. 'Only' third, three tenths behind Alonso, the world champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull standard-bearer preceded by a handful of thousandths Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, while the second driver from Milton Keynes, Sergio Perez, took fifth place. Completing the top-10 are Stroll, Sainz – still weakened by the illness that struck him in recent days – Hamilton, Galsy and Piastri. Small signs of recovery therefore also for Alpine, which placed a driver in the first half of the grid.

F1 Saudi Arabia, live coverage of the second Free Practice

The program

Tomorrow FP3 is scheduled for 2.30pm and qualifying at 6pm, on Saturday the race is scheduled for 6pm. Here are all the weekend times.