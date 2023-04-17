Alex Rins on the Honda of Team Lcr won the MotoGp Americas Gp in 41.14649 ahead of Luca Marini (Money) who conquered his first podium and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha). Rins’ success also came thanks to Pecco Bagnaia’s crash, the second in a row after the Argentine GP, when he was alone in the lead with 13 laps to go.

The Italian champion slipped in the gravel after a crash while cornering and had to retire.

Followed by the Aprilias of Maverick Vinales in fourth and Oliveira in fifth, while World Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi finished in 6th place. The top ten is completed by Zarco (Pramac), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) and Augusto Fernandez (Gas Gas). Bezzecchi with 6th place remains leader of the World Championship, with an advantage of 11 points over Bagnaia.