The one staged by the is an amazing string quintet Ducati in qualifying for the Grand Prix of the Americas. In Austin there pole position still goes to Jorge Martinmore and more specialist in single lap, who signs the absolute track record in 2: 02.039 (so far held by Marquez since 2015), mocking Jack’s official Red by only three thousandths Miller. The second official Desmosedici of Pecco completes the first row Bagnaiawho adopted a different strategy from the others and immediately went to the track for the last attempt in Q2 without breathing back.

The second row is opened by Johann’s GP22 Pramac Zarco which precedes a fantastic Aeneas Bastianini, the latter even stronger than a harmless crash during the first lap of his Q2. The winner of the Qatar Grand Prix therefore gives the Borgo Panigale factory the fifth bike in the Top-5, an absolute record for a manufacturer in the top class.

Sixth time for the world champion Fabio Quartararo, also on the ground during the second time attack but with the time necessary to return to the pits on a scooter and change bikes. Behind him the binomial Suzukiwith Alex Rins preceding Joan Mir, and Marc Marquez complete the third row, while Takaaki Nakagami, Luca Marini and Pol Espargaró close the Q2 standings.

Disappointment forAprilia after the success of Aleix Espargaró in Argentina. The Spaniard is the first eliminated in Q1 with the 13th time (also ending up on the ground), ahead of team mate Maverick Vinales who, however, had appeared quite at ease in Friday’s free practice. 15th box for Andrea Dovizioso in front of the blue rookie Marco Bezzecchithen Brad Binder’s first official KTM.

Fabio By Giannantonio closes the sixth row in front of Franco Morbidelli, still very far from the top positions. The black KTM weekend then continues with Miguel Oliveira and the two Tech 3s Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner, while Alex Marquez and Darryn Binder will close the starting grid in Austin.

Relive the Austin qualifications through ours LIVE

MotoGP | GP Americas 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Jorge Martin 2: 02.039

Ducati 2. Jack Miller 2: 02.042

Ducati 3. Francis Bagnaia 2: 02.167

Ducati 2nd Row 4. Johann Zarco 2: 02.570

Ducati 5. Aeneas Bastianini 2: 02.578

Ducati 6. Fabio Quartararo 2: 02.634

Yamaha 3rd Row 7. Alex Rins 2: 02.694

Suzuki 8. Joan Mir 2: 02.947

Suzuki 9. Marc Marquez 2: 03.038

Honda 4th Row 10. Takaaki Nakagami 2: 03.054

Honda 11. Luke Marini 2: 03.059

Ducati 12. Pol Espargaró 2: 03.096

Honda 5th Row 13. Aleix Espargaró 2: 02.922

Aprilia 14. Maverick Viñales 2: 03.121

Aprilia 15. Andrea Dovizioso 2: 03.133

Yamaha 6th Row 16. Marco Bezzecchi 2: 03.328

Ducati 17. Brad Binder 2: 03.467

KTM 18. Fabio By Giannantonio 2: 03.576

Ducati 7th Row 19. Franco Morbidelli 2: 03.579

Yamaha 20. Miguel Oliveira 2: 03.983

KTM 21. Raul Fernandez 2: 04.140

KTM 8th Row 22. Remy Gardner 2: 04.185

KTM 23. Alex Marquez 2: 04.229

Honda 24. Darryn Binder 2: 04.646

Yamaha