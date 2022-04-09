The one staged by the is an amazing string quintet Ducati in qualifying for the Grand Prix of the Americas. In Austin there pole position still goes to Jorge Martinmore and more specialist in single lap, who signs the absolute track record in 2: 02.039 (so far held by Marquez since 2015), mocking Jack’s official Red by only three thousandths Miller. The second official Desmosedici of Pecco completes the first row Bagnaiawho adopted a different strategy from the others and immediately went to the track for the last attempt in Q2 without breathing back.
The second row is opened by Johann’s GP22 Pramac Zarco which precedes a fantastic Aeneas Bastianini, the latter even stronger than a harmless crash during the first lap of his Q2. The winner of the Qatar Grand Prix therefore gives the Borgo Panigale factory the fifth bike in the Top-5, an absolute record for a manufacturer in the top class.
Sixth time for the world champion Fabio Quartararo, also on the ground during the second time attack but with the time necessary to return to the pits on a scooter and change bikes. Behind him the binomial Suzukiwith Alex Rins preceding Joan Mir, and Marc Marquez complete the third row, while Takaaki Nakagami, Luca Marini and Pol Espargaró close the Q2 standings.
Disappointment forAprilia after the success of Aleix Espargaró in Argentina. The Spaniard is the first eliminated in Q1 with the 13th time (also ending up on the ground), ahead of team mate Maverick Vinales who, however, had appeared quite at ease in Friday’s free practice. 15th box for Andrea Dovizioso in front of the blue rookie Marco Bezzecchithen Brad Binder’s first official KTM.
Fabio By Giannantonio closes the sixth row in front of Franco Morbidelli, still very far from the top positions. The black KTM weekend then continues with Miguel Oliveira and the two Tech 3s Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner, while Alex Marquez and Darryn Binder will close the starting grid in Austin.
MotoGP | GP Americas 2022, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Jorge Martin 2: 02.039
Ducati
|2. Jack Miller 2: 02.042
Ducati
|3. Francis Bagnaia 2: 02.167
Ducati
|2nd Row
|4. Johann Zarco 2: 02.570
Ducati
|5. Aeneas Bastianini 2: 02.578
Ducati
|6. Fabio Quartararo 2: 02.634
Yamaha
|3rd Row
|7. Alex Rins 2: 02.694
Suzuki
|8. Joan Mir 2: 02.947
Suzuki
|9. Marc Marquez 2: 03.038
Honda
|4th Row
|10. Takaaki Nakagami 2: 03.054
Honda
|11. Luke Marini 2: 03.059
Ducati
|12. Pol Espargaró 2: 03.096
Honda
|5th Row
|13. Aleix Espargaró 2: 02.922
Aprilia
|14. Maverick Viñales 2: 03.121
Aprilia
|15. Andrea Dovizioso 2: 03.133
Yamaha
|6th Row
|16. Marco Bezzecchi 2: 03.328
Ducati
|17. Brad Binder 2: 03.467
KTM
|18. Fabio By Giannantonio 2: 03.576
Ducati
|7th Row
|19. Franco Morbidelli 2: 03.579
Yamaha
|20. Miguel Oliveira 2: 03.983
KTM
|21. Raul Fernandez 2: 04.140
KTM
|8th Row
|22. Remy Gardner 2: 04.185
KTM
|23. Alex Marquez 2: 04.229
Honda
|24. Darryn Binder 2: 04.646
Yamaha
