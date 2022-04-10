It is joy again for the Gresini team. After the success in the inaugural race of the season in Qatar, Enea Bastianini also triumphs in Austin and back to the top of the rankings. Spectacular ride by the Italian rider who, after starting from the fifth box, was the absolute protagonist of the Texan race by placing the winning leg against Jack Miller with five laps to go.

The Australian centaur, in the lead for most of the laps, still took home an excellent third place giving the place of honor in the last lap to Alex Rins. The Spaniard repeats the podium of a week ago in Argentina, demonstrating Suzuki’s good competitiveness and thus climbing to second place in the World Championship behind Bastianini.

As in Termas, fourth place goes to the other Suzuki, that of the 2020 world champion Joan Mir, who precedes the second official Red of Pecco Bagnaia. Behind the Piedmontese a rustic duel between Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararowith the Honda rider who got the better of the 2021 champion always in the last lap (at the end of a sweaty comeback after a start to forget).

Only eighth was the poleman Jorge Martin, who precedes his teammate Johann Zarco. The Pramac Desmosedici GP22s are the ones that suffered the most on race pace, finishing ahead of the duo Aprilia Viñales-Espargaró. Also in this case the former Yamaha overtook his teammate in the last kilometers, who with this 11th place climbs to third position in the standings at 11 points from the top.

Twelfth the first KTM, that of Brad Binder: a weekend of extreme suffering for the Austrian manufacturer, which brings only one bike between the points. Behind the South African is Pol Espargaró, then Takaaki Nakagami and Andrea Dovizioso complete the Top-15 ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini.

MotoGP | GP Americas 2022, order of arrival