After winning at the Sachsenring Marc Marquez it was repeated in another personal fort like the Circuit of the Americas. The Honda rider, who scored in Austin from 2013 (his first career victory in MotoGP at the second start in the premier class) to 2018, dominated the 2021 edition, taking his second success of the season after taking the lead at the start and not leaving it. further up to the checkered flag. Second place for Fabio Quartararo, who takes another step towards the world title returning to +52 on Francesco Bagnaia, third. Sixth Enea Bastianini, thirteenth Andrea Dovizioso, fourteenth Luca Marini, fifteenth Valentino Rossi. Out of the points Danilo Petrucci (18th), last classified Franco Morbidelli (19th).

MotoGP | GP Americas 2021, order of arrival