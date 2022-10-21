GP America 2022 times and what you need to know

Read all about the GP America 2022 that takes place this weekend here!

It was a special apotheosis, the GP of Japan. Only at Lubach and in all the comment sections did they know how easy the scoring was if there was going to be half a race. This ensured that Verstappen was ‘suddenly’ world champion. Even Johnny Herbert hardly seemed to believe it when he said it.

But the fact is that he is now world champion. Very nice, but do the upcoming races still matter? Not for the drivers’ championship. There are a few other things we drive for. You can view it here.

Agenda GP America 2022

Before we discuss all the ins and outs of the race, we first have the agenda for you:

Friday October 21

21:00 – 22:00 | First free practice

00:00 – 01:30 | Second free practice

Saturday October 22

21:00 – 22:00 | Third free practice

00:00 – 01:00 | Qualification

Sunday October 23

21:00 – 23:00 | Race

As you can see, there is an extra 30 minutes on Friday. It was initially assigned for the Japanese GP. In this half hour, the drivers can test the tires for next year. Due to the wet weather, that was not possible last weekend. That’s why that half hour is now added.

GP America

Formula 1 in the United States is finally starting to gain popularity. We Europeans look at American sports with some disdain. Football and Formula 1 are better than Football and IndyCar. But secretly, those Americans have better understood what entertainment is. Such a great sport can only exist by the grace of the viewer, so you have to entertain this one as best you can, right?

Formula 1 now has American owners and it shows. They made the sport much more ‘open’, so that people can better see what is happening. They do this partly thanks to Drive to Survive. This ‘documentary’ is as realistic and heartfelt as the love cries of a lady of easy virtue, but it is no less popular.

very old

The American Grand Prix is ​​already very old. The first was held in 1908, which were not official races for the F1 World Championship. This has been the case since 1959. Then it was driven at Sebring and a year later at Riverside. From 1961 to 1980, the drivers raced at Watkins Glen. Then the race was not run from 1981 to 1988. From 1989 to 1991 they raced on the Phoenix street circuit. It then took until 2000 for the circus to return.

Then that happened in Indianapolis. The infield and part of the oval were ridden. Schumacher won five of the seven races, so the Americans dropped out, partly thanks to the debacle of the 2005 GP where only 6 cars started and Albers took two World Cup points. Two points more than Robert Vroomhop has ever achieved. Since 2012 we have been driving in Austin Texas. Due to Covid we couldn’t go there in 2020, but we saw all the other races.

The circuit: Circuit of the Americas

So we’re going to ride in Austin at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). That is one of the most beautiful circuits of the calendar and proof for all those sandbox circuits that a modern cool track is quite possible. The circuit is characterized by having everything. Huge elevation changes, long straights, short turns, long turns, 90 degree turns and turns with multiple clipping points.

From the start, the track goes up considerably, then the long spinners follow that are taken at high speed. Then there is the sharp bend (11) followed by a long straight. Then there is a corner section where several lines are possible and that means a lot of overtaking opportunities. With the 2022 cars – which can drive closer together – it should provide even more spectacle. COTA is 5,513 km long. This means that 56 laps will be driven (300 km plus 1 lap).

GP America 2021

Of course, results achieved in the past are no guarantee for the future. Especially now that the cars are fundamentally different from last year. Still, let’s take a look at last season’s race for context.

How did qualifying for the 2021 American GP go?

Max Verstappen just took pole!! He was the only driver to drive under 1:33, his time was a 1:31.910. Lewis Hamilton was slightly slower with 1:34.119. Pérez was behind that by a few thousandths.

Who drove the fastest lap of the US GP 2021?

Lewis Hamilton! The Brit was by far the fastest on the track. At the start he outwitted Verstappen. It was Red Bull that could beat Mercedes with a daring strategy. On lap 41 Hamilton set a time of 1:38.485.

What did the podium of the GP America 2021 look like?

So Max Verstappen won that one. His team had a daring strategy, but thanks to Verstappen’s excellent tire management, it worked out well. Lewis Hamilton was second and Sergio Pérez finished third, but more than 42 seconds behind.

Everything you need to know about the GP America 2022

With the latest US GP in mind, we look ahead with the things that are well known.

What about the position at the start of the GP America 2022?

Well, you’re not going to believe this, but Max Verstappen is on top and can’t be overtaken anymore. That’s not to say there’s nothing to fight for. Certainly for Red Bull it is nice to also take the constructors’ title.

What tires will Pirelli bring for the 2022 US GP?

We ride with the medium compounds. That means that C2 is the white band (hard). The C3 is yellow (medium) and the C4 is the red (soft).

What is the weather forecast for the US GP 2022?

It is the complete opposite of the GP of Japan, because there is a lot of sun! Yes, it’s just great weather. Thursday it will be sunny all day and it will be 29 degrees. That will also be the case on Friday and it will even be 31 degrees. There may be a little cloud on Sunday, but it will remain mostly sunny and warm, again 31 degrees.

Don’t the teams have to take the weather into account? Yes certainly! Because it will blow very hard. Last season the cars suffered more than this year, but we haven’t had really windy races yet. On Friday there is not much wind, but on Sunday there is: wind force 4 to 5.

What chances does Max Verstappen have for the 2022 GP of Japan?

Have a seat. Brace yourself. And let the following sink in: Verstappen can just win this race! He already indicated in Japan that he will not immediately help Checo to a victory, but that he wants to take the record for most victories in a season. That is now at 12 and Verstappen has won 11 this season. Bizarre when you look at it that way.

In principle, we would give Red Bull a good chance at COTA anyway. Red Bull usually puts down great races here. It is considerably warmer and drier than Japan, so the proportions are expected to be slightly different.

What do the betting offices say about Verstappen’s chances for the America 2022 GP?

Verstappen is by far the biggest favorite to win the race. Leclerc and Pérez follow at a distance. Lewis Hamilton is a surprising fourth, ahead of Carlos Sainz and George Russell.

Where can I follow the 2022 US GP?

There are several options to follow the race, which we will go through with you. We do this completely free of charge for you!

ViaPlay

We look at the editors via ViaPlay. It’s basically very easy, because you turn on the TV and you can watch the race. Super. Compared to Ziggo it is all a bit more businesslike, but what is said is all correct. Now nagging on commentators is something that is in our blood with the Dutch, but after a few races we get used to it. The gentlemen are also quite well informed and have a big motorsport heart.

The previews and afterthoughts are better than with Ziggo. No guys unrelated to F1 and no exaggerated fanboy behaviour. Okay, with Tom Coronel a little bit. It does cost a pretty penny: 13.99 euros. Then you have access to everything from ViaPlay, including other sports, films and series.

F1TV

We also have F1TV on the editorial board (of course we don’t want to miss anything). Here you can choose from the commentary, so British is also possible. F1TV offers some advantages over ViaPlay. The image is much better and you can see more: cockpit view, all data, that’s OK with F1TV. F1TV is also cheaper. If you take out a subscription, it is valid for one year. Disadvantages: the connection is still not as stable. Nice again: there are many programs around Formula 1, so you don’t have to miss anything.

VPN

In the past you could just watch RTL to follow the race (Vettel mach ein Fehler!!!), but that doesn’t happen anymore. Fortunately, the race is still broadcasted by RTL (Luxembourg) and ORF (Austria). You can simply view these online. You only need a VPN for that.

Tip: every country has different streaming alternatives for Formula 1.vpngids.nldo you thinka list of working Formula 1 channelsand tips on how to watch these channels.

Streams

If you really don’t want to spend anything to watch a race, you can try watching a stream. We have listed a few for you here.

Grand Prix Radio

Despite the fact that ViaPlay is quite fine, we do miss Olav Mol’s enthusiasm. Beating a race is of course also a profession and Mol masters it like no other. Fortunately, you can still listen to it via GP Radio. You can align it with the image using a slider. Keep in mind that every time the image freezes for a nano-second, it won’t be even. GP Radio is ideal when you are on the go, you can download the app for free. F1 at the table a day later is also worth it, with a Limburg Johan Derksen who has no confidence in Nyck de De Vries.

What do the Autoblog Experts say about the 2022 GP of America?

When you come to visit us, you will notice that there is always a sickly smell of filled cakes. Not only that, there are three men with Formula 1 facts dripping from their pores. These three eloquent gentlemen are now going to reveal the result for you:

Michael

Verstappen Perez Leclerc

It would be nice if Max just continues to win everything by force majeure, so that something of the discussion about the 2022 World Cup can be silenced. Anyway, the British are still talking about a World Cup tournament from the last century, so of course that will never stop. So I give it to Max and I think Checo will finish in 2. Charles on 3! Michael, watches the race from his house.

Wouter

Verstappen Leclerc Perez

The next goals are to take the Constructors’ Championship and second place for Checo. Unfortunately, the Mexican is clearly less strong on the track than our Max, so that may be difficult. Wouter, watches the race together with suddenly available Norbert Roofbos.

Jaap

Verstappen Perez Alonso

The turns come from the left on the challenging Circuit of the Americas. Last year it was a crucial race for our hero Max, who narrowly took the victory from Hamilton thanks to a good strategy. On the bumpy (or not anymore?) asphalt, the Merc will probably be less able to handle this year. So Red Bull and Ferrari are again left as the two biggest contenders. However, Ferrari eats through tires like a cookie monster through a pack of Verkades after smoking a junkie late at night. So our Max, very boring, just wins again. Perez is second and Alonso third. Jaap, check the summary of the race via NPO.

Autoblog will cover the race and qualifying. We will of course keep you informed if something interesting happens in free practice.

