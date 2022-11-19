max Verstappen conquers the seventh pole position of the season in Abu Dhabi: the Dutchman’s performance is simply unattainable, both for his teammate Sergio Perez that for the Ferrari. The Milton Keynes team monopolizes the front row (it hasn’t happened since Mexico 2018), the Maranello team takes the second, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz.

The two-time world champion is the only one to break the 1:24 mark, turning in 1:23,824. At 228 thousandths Perez, who beats Leclerc by 40 thousandths (mainly with his own strength, because Verstappen did not offer him a great trail). Sainz in the “middle ground” at +0.418.

They disappoint Mercedes, who are in the third row with important gaps: almost seven tenths from pole for both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, divided by just three thousandths. Ninth place for Sebastian Vettelgreat protagonist even today.

Relive the Abu Dhabi qualifying through our LIVE

F1 | GP Abu Dhabi 2022, the starting grid

See also Bonaccini: "Emilia-Romagna is the only region in the world with GP in F1 and MotoGP" | FormulaPassion.it 1st Row 1. Max Verstappen 1:23.824 Red Bull 2. Sergio Perez 1:24.052 Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Charles Leclerc 1:24.092

Ferrari 4. Carlos Sainz 1:24,242

Ferrari 3rd row 5. Lewis Hamilton 1:24,508

Mercedes 6. George Russell 1:24,511

Mercedes 4th row 7. Lando Norris 1:24.769McLaren 8. Esteban Ocon 1:24.830 Alpine 5th row 9. Sebastian Vettel 1:24,961

Aston Martin 10. Fernando Alonso 1:25.096 Alpine 6th Row 11. Yuki Tsunoda 1:25.219 AlphaTauri 12. Mick Schumacher 1:25.225 Haas 7th Row 13. Daniel Ricciardo* 1:25.045McLaren 14. Lance Stroll 1.25.359 Aston Martin 8th Row 15. Guanyu Zhou 1:25.408 Alfa Romeo 16. Kevin Magnussen 1:25.834 Haas 9th Row 17. Pierre Gasly 1:25.859 AlphaTauri 18. Valtteri Bottas 1:25.892 Alfa Romeo 10th row 19. Alex Albon 1:26.028 Williams 20. Nicholas Latifi 1:26.054 Williams

*penalized three places on the qualifying result following the incident with Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos.