Goznak began selling gold bars to individuals, Izvestia was informed about this by the company on May 17.

“At the beginning of April this year, a law came into force that allows Russian citizens to purchase gold bars without VAT directly from refineries, as well as from Goznak JSC. Taking advantage of the obtained right, the company announces the start of sales of gold measured bars to individuals,” the company specified.

Ingots weighing 10 and 20 grams will be presented. In the future, gold bars weighing 50 grams will be added to the assortment.

Investors can purchase, sell and store such precious metals along with bullion coins. This can be done in the trading salon of the Moscow Mint or using the company’s mobile application.

It is noted that the bars contain additional means of protection against counterfeiting.

“Both on the surface of the products themselves, and on the packaging in which they are sold, there are protective elements that prevent their falsification. Both the bars themselves and the corresponding certificates placed on the packaging are registered in the State Integrated Information System in the field of control over the circulation of precious metals and precious stones,” Goznak explained.

The day before, two Russian banks told Izvestia that the demand of Russians for investments in gold decreased in 2023 compared to 2022.

At the same time, last year, the demand for gold in Russia broke all records, increasing 15 times. So, the Russians bought 75 tons of investment gold bullion against 5 tons in 2021.