Goya he sensed it many before it happened. He already drew it.

It was 2014 when the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston dedicated a great exhibition to the great Aragonese. Although his existence and his art developed in that no man’s land between the 18th and 19th centuries, the Bostonian show had a clear thesis: Goya, a pop icon, alluding to his influence in the present and the projection of his work two centuries after his disappearance.

“Goya is in our minds,” stressed then Frederick Ilchmana, one of the curators. “He anticipated things, like violence in Steve McQueen movies, Quentin Tarantino. But it is also in many places in our life, on the Internet, in books, in advertising, because it moved in an overlap of connections that we have today, “he said.

Francisco de Goya.

The dream of reason produces monsters, argued that of Fuendetodos. That macabre world, which many consider the first modern painter, will return to the foreground on February 12 at the Metropolitan Museum (Met) in New York, at a time when its images are emerging as a mandatory sight for being an anticipation of the assault on the Washington Capitol on January 6.

“For more than 200 years, this Spanish artist perfectly captured the kind of collective delusion and mass fanaticism that swarmed the Capitol last week, “noted art critic Jonathan Jones in The Guardian.

“The horde of Trump fans who stormed the house of American democracy were as lined up as the crowd that marches with maddened eyes behind a maniacal musician at La romería de San Isidro,” stressed Jones.

Detail of “The pilgrimage of San Isidro”, by Francisco de Goya.

What better example of this massification, in the face of calls for the insurrection of President Trump and his acolytes, than the spectators crowded into his work The bulls of Bordeaux .

As is the case so many times, this is not a sought after parallel. The Met had long scheduled this exhibition entitled Goya’s Graphic Imagination what brings together a hundred drawings and engravings.

“Through these works expressed his political liberalism, the rejection of superstitions and their dislike for intellectual oppression in unique and compelling ways. The paragraph, extracted from the press summary, defines any of the historians or sociologists on the chaos of violence that was concentrated in the legislative citadel of the American capital.

Followers of Donald Trump forcibly entered the Capitol in Washington. Fot AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta

Francisco de Goya would find all that tragedy well known with air trumpist. In his drawings and engravings, this nonsense and disorientation that was expressed in the democratic sanctuary of the country championed of freedom is reflected.

“The show explores how the artist communicated his complex ideas and responded to the turbulent social and political changes that occurred in the world around him,” the Met remarks in its statement. Goya anticipated and Trump looks to the past: his hordes wear furs and call cavemen.

The vanguard

