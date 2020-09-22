If a painter were asked to name the 10 best paintings by Francisco de Goya, they would probably mention Sun visor, The meadow of San Isidro, the two majas, the series of portraits of the royal family, that of the executions of May 3 and several of his black paintings. Few would list their Crucified christ, painted in 1780. However, a mathematical algorithm has chosen it as one of the most original works in the history of art. And the judgment of the machine matches that of the human experts at Goya.

There are machines that compose music, robots that paint u computers that write poetry, but an algorithm that, instead of creating works of art, values ​​them is something else. That is what two researchers from the Artificial Intelligence and Art Laboratory from Rutgers University (USA). His computer vision system could quantify more than 2,600 dimensions of a painting, such as its style, whether it was a landscape or a portrait, or classifying it by light, color or line.

The bases of the algorithm were the name of the author and the date of composition of the work. But you had to give the machine a context so that it could determine which are the most creative. The authors of the study, available at Arxiv, used the definition of creativity proposed by Elliot Samuel Paul and Scott Barry Kaufman in their The Philosophy of Creativity. For something to be creative and not a mere copy or repetition, it must meet two conditions: that it is original, different from what has been done so far, and that it has an influence on later works.

“Once the images of the frames are encoded, the algorithm measures originality by measuring how different a frame is from its predecessors over time,” explains the Rutgers University professor and co-author of the algorithm, Ahmed Elgammal. The measurement of influence is based on the same mechanism, but forward.

With these wickers, more than 60,000 images of paintings and sculptures cataloged in Artchive and Wikiart, made from the 15th century to 2010. Thus, they created an enormous network of connections between painters, paintings, styles, eras … And in that network there are some nodes that stand out more than others, what in network theory they call centrality.

The composition bananas and grapefruit # 1, painted by Roy Lichtenstein in 1972, the iconic series of The Scream of Edvard Munch, summit of expressionism, or the germ of cubism that were The Avignon ladiesby Picasso are among the most creative works in history, according to this mathematical algorithm. All three were very original in their time and all three had a great influence on later art. But they are all contemporary, was there no creativity before the 20th century?

And is that the algorithm can incur a temporal bias. “It is because the most recent paintings are judged primarily on the basis of their originality, since their influence cannot be assessed, simply because we do not know the future. We can avoid this bias by controlling the effect of originality versus influence”, Elgammal explains.

When pondering the two dimensions of creativity, the names of Raphael, El Greco, Dürer emerge and, especially, that of Goya and his Crucified christ. The work scores so high in originality that, although its influence in the later period was minor, it is among the most creative in the history of painting, at least for machines.

“It will not be one of the paintings in which visitors stop, but it is one of Goya’s best paintings, if not the best,” says Manuela, head of conservation of the 18th century and Goya Painting Area of ​​the Prado Museum Ore. Considered one of the greatest experts in the Aragonese painter, Mena agrees with the algorithm, or rather, it is the machine that matches her. “My eyes are neutral, they are as algorithmic as those of that algorithm. And it is one of his most impressive works. That there was that in 1780 and in Madrid is incredible, it is unique and nobody can find a precedent for it, there is none” , Add.

The algorithm and Mena again agree on the little influence that, despite its originality, Goya’s Christ had on later art. The machine cannot know why but the curator of the Prado does: “It must be taken into account that the 19th century is a very modest century. The Christs of the 19th century return to the baroque model, more dramatic and bloody,” he says. For her, we will have to wait until the 20th century to find such unique works. Points to The Avignon ladies or “perhaps, to the drawing that Lucian Freud makes of Bacon, where I see some things that remind of Goya’s Christ”, he opines. Both the Picasso painting and some of the works by the British figurative painter are, also for the algorithm, among the most creative in history.

Mena doesn’t feel threatened by algorithms stuck with art critics. “With them we could achieve objectivity,” he says. “This is only achieved with a very high knowledge of the things that one deals with. But we do not have all the parameters and there is also the increasing accumulation of data,” he adds. “Only the artist knows where he is going and there perhaps only an algorithm can reach him,” he concludes.

But how do you validate machine results without calling on a human art expert? To do so, its creators took a kind of time travel. In several experiments, they changed the date of some of the boxes and recalculated the distribution of creativity across the entire database. In principle, taking a creative painting to the past should increase its score while, when sending it to the future, it should decrease.

“When we carry out these experiments we see that Impressionism, Post-Impressionism, Expressionism and Cubism paintings achieve a significant gain when we carry them to the 16th century. However, neoclassical paintings hardly gain when they are brought back to 1600,” explains Elgammal. The result is logical since neoclassicism can be considered as a revival Renaissance. Meanwhile, Renaissance and Baroque paintings lose creativity when this virtual time machine places them in the 20th century. For the researchers, “this shows that the algorithm’s calculations are objective.”