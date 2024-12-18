11:33
The unknowns that we will clear up
The surprising victory of ‘El 47’ at the Forqué awards this Saturday opens the door to a season full of surprises. At least, in the nominations. Anything can happen before the five candidates for best film at the Goya 2025 are known: ‘The Room Next Door’, by Pedro Almodóvar, seems like a fixture, but the fact that at the Forqué they left it with zero nominations may still open the way for some surprise; ‘The Infiltrator’, by Arantxa Echevarría, will also be there after having triumphed among the public and having been liked by academics. ‘Marco’, by Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño, is another winning bet since everything they do from the Moriarti production company is very popular among voters. ‘Second Prize’, the film that the Academy itself sent to Hollywood as Spain’s representative at the Oscars in the category of Best International Film… Will it be left out? The reality is that neither the Forqué nor the Feroz have remembered Isaki Lacuesta’s masterful film. So… will ‘El 47’ be the last in the quintet of favorites? And will Pilar Palomero, director of ‘The Flashes’, repeat the success of ‘The Girls’? Will ‘The Red Virgin’, by Paula Ortiz, manage to convince academics as it has done with the public? Will ‘House on Fire’, which has swept Catalonia, make a place among the votes of the rest? Will Rodrigo Cortés achieve with ‘Escape’ the nomination that has eluded him on other occasions? Unknowns to clear up today. Inform Fernando Muñoz.
10:32
Natalia de Molina and Álvaro Cervantes, those in charge of reading
The performer Natalia de Molina (winner of two Goya Awards, for Best New Actress for Living Is Easy with Our Eyes Closed and Best Leading Actress for Techo y Comida) and the actor Álvaro Cervantes (nominated twice for the Goya Awards: Best Actor Revelation for Hangman’s Game and Best Supporting Actor for Adú) will be in charge of revealing, at this time, the best kept secret in Spanish cinema: the nominated for the Goya 2025.
10:31
A ‘historical’ reading… in Granada
The reading of nominees for this 39th edition of the Goya will be historic. For the first time, this event leaves Madrid and will take place in Granada, the city that will host the ceremony.
10:29
Everything ready to meet the nominees for the Goya 2025 awards
Good morning! Spanish cinema is excited to find out, in a few minutes, the films and professionals that will be nominated for the Goya 2025 awards.
