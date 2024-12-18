11:33

The unknowns that we will clear up

The surprising victory of ‘El 47’ at the Forqué awards this Saturday opens the door to a season full of surprises. At least, in the nominations. Anything can happen before the five candidates for best film at the Goya 2025 are known: ‘The Room Next Door’, by Pedro Almodóvar, seems like a fixture, but the fact that at the Forqué they left it with zero nominations may still open the way for some surprise; ‘The Infiltrator’, by Arantxa Echevarría, will also be there after having triumphed among the public and having been liked by academics. ‘Marco’, by Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño, is another winning bet since everything they do from the Moriarti production company is very popular among voters. ‘Second Prize’, the film that the Academy itself sent to Hollywood as Spain’s representative at the Oscars in the category of Best International Film… Will it be left out? The reality is that neither the Forqué nor the Feroz have remembered Isaki Lacuesta’s masterful film. So… will ‘El 47’ be the last in the quintet of favorites? And will Pilar Palomero, director of ‘The Flashes’, repeat the success of ‘The Girls’? Will ‘The Red Virgin’, by Paula Ortiz, manage to convince academics as it has done with the public? Will ‘House on Fire’, which has swept Catalonia, make a place among the votes of the rest? Will Rodrigo Cortés achieve with ‘Escape’ the nomination that has eluded him on other occasions? Unknowns to clear up today. Inform Fernando Muñoz.