Madrid Spain.- The Board of Directors of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain approved the rules for the 39th edition of the Goya Awards, which determine that films that have been available to the public via streaming will not be able to participate in the awards. before its release in movie theaters and soundtracks created by Artificial Intelligence are prohibited from competing for the award.

In these rules, the terms ‘candidate’ and ‘candidatures’ are modified by ‘registered’ and ‘inscriptions’, and they also establish that the changes will apply to both Spanish and European and Ibero-American feature films.

In addition, the rules extend the number of feature films that can compete for the Goya for Best European Film, titles that are presented by the academies or selection committees of their respective countries. In this edition, a maximum of two films per country will be accepted.

Among the novelties of the regulations is also that to access the categories of Best Original Music and Best Original Song, the original music cannot have been created by Artificial Intelligence. Among the required materials, a statement signed by the producer and composer will be requested in which they ensure this requirement.

In the categories of Best Actor and New Actress, it will be necessary for the producers to provide an authorization signed by the registered performer accepting their participation in the Goya Awards.

The changes for the new edition also affect short films, whose maximum duration is extended from 40 to 59 minutes. Likewise, the qualification date of the registered short films was modified, and they must be qualified between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2024.

The Academy has also increased the attendance requirement for fiction short films at international festivals, requiring three selections, except for the specific festivals indicated in the list, for which one selection will be sufficient. In addition, among the short films entered, a list of a maximum of 30 fiction short films, 15 documentaries and 15 animation ones will be created based on their merits (selections and awards obtained at selection festivals).

The rules of the Goya Awards also establish that associate members with more than six months of seniority and up to date with their dues will be able to vote in all categories in the second round. Finally, the Spanish Academy announced that production companies will be able to begin registering their works soon.

The gala of the 39th edition of the Goya Awards will be held in Granada on February 8.