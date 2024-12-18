The reading of the nominations of the Goya Awards 2025 will take place on Wednesday December 18 in Granada. This is the first time that the event will be held outside of Madrid.

The announcement can be followed live from he Youtube channel of the Goya Awardsfrom the 12 noon (peninsular time). The official call, scheduled for 11am, has been delayed one hour in consideration of the funeral chapel of Marisa Paredes, who died yesterday at the age of 78. The final farewell to the actress and former president of the Academy is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Teatro Español in Madrid.

The actress Natalia de Molina (Roof and food, Who will sing to you), which has two big heads to its credit, and the actor Alvaro Cervantes (Charles, king emperor, 42 seconds), will be the those in charge of announcing the films and professionals from the Spanish cinema sector who will be nominated this year.

Granada will host the nominations as a prelude to the celebration there of the delivery gala he February 8, 2025. In this 39th edition, 209 Spanish films, released between January 1 and December 31, 2024, are eligible to be part of the categories.

Among the films that you consider favorites, we find some like Second prize (by Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez), The next room (by Pedro Almodóvar), I’m Nevenka (by Iciar Bollain), Frame (by Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño), The sparkles (by Pilar Palomero), The blue star (by Javier Macipe) or The 47 (by Marcel Barrena), among many others.

According to the Academy, 121 of these productions are fiction, 80 are documentaries and 8 are animation. Similarly, the Goya 2025 will also take into account 21 European films, 11 more than last yearand 17 Ibero-American feature films.

After the announcement, the nominees to the 2025 Goya Awards will attend the headquarters of the Film Academy in Madrid to attend to the media present, informs the institution itself.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.