Goya Awards 2025 nominees: complete list

- Second prize
- The infiltrator
- The 47
- The blue star
- House in flames
Best address
- Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez for Second prize
- Pedro Almodóvar by The next room
- Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño for Frame
- Arantxa Echevarría by The infiltrator
- Paula Ortiz by The red virgin
Best new direction
- Javier Macipe by The blue star
- Paz Vega by Rita
- Sandra Romero by Where the silence passes
- Pedro Martín-Calero for The crying
- Miguel Faus by Quiet
Best leading actress
- Patricia López Arnaiz by The sparkles
- Julianne Moore by The next room
- Tilda Swinton by The next room
- Emma Vilarasu by House in flames
- Carolina Yuste by The infiltrator
Best Leading Actor
- Eduard Fernández by Frame
- Urko Olazábal by I’m Nevenka
- Vito Sanz for You will return
- Alfredo Castro by Dust will be
- Alberto San Juan for House in flames
Best supporting actress
- María Rodríguez Soto by House in flames
- Nausicaa Bonnín by The infiltrator
- Clara Segura by The 47
- Macarena García by House in flames
- Aixa Villagran by The red virgin
Best supporting actor
- Antonio de la Torre by The sparkles
- Oscar de la Fuente for the house
- Enric Auquer by House in flames
- Save Queen by The 47
- Luis Tosar for The infiltrator
Best New Actress
- Laura Weissmahr by Hail Mary
- Marina Guerola by The sparkles
- Mariela Carvajal for The Blue Star
- Zoe Bonafonte by The 47
- Lucía Veiga by I’m Nevenka
Best Newcomer
- Pepe Lorente by The blue star
- Daniel Ibáñez by Second prize
- Crystalline by Second prize
- Oscar Lasarte for Is it the enemy? Gila’s movie
- Cuti Carabajal by The blue star
Best original screenplay
- Eduard Sola by House in flames
- Alberto Marini and Marcel Barrena for The 47
- Javier Macipe by The blue star
- Amèlia Mora and Arantxa Echevarría for The infiltrator
- Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jorge Gil Munarriz and Jose Mari Goenaga for Frame
Best adapted screenplay
- Álex Montoya and Joana M. Ortueta for the house
- Pedro Almodóvar by The next room
- Pilar Palomero by The sparkles
- Mar Coll and Valentina Viso by Hail Mary
- Iciar Bollain and Isa Campo for I’m Nevenka
Best cinematography
- The 47
- The next room
- The infiltrator
- Second prize
- I’m Nevenka
Better sound
- The blue star
- The next room
- The infiltrator
- The red virgin
- Second prize
Best Assembly
- The 47
- The blue star
- The infiltrator
- The little loves
- Second prize
Best production direction
- House in flames
- The 47
- The infiltrator
- The red virgin
- Second prize
Best art direction
- The 47
- The next room
- The red virgin
- Second prize
- You will return
Best costume design
- Disco, Ibiza, Locomía
- The 47
- The next room
- The red virgin
- Second prize
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- The 47
- The next room
- The infiltrator
- The red virgin
- Frame
Best special effects
- The 47
- Dragonkeeper
- The infiltrator
- The red virgin
- Frame
Best original music
- The next room
- Dragonkeeper
- The infiltrator
- Summer in December
- The 47
Best Original Song
- Buffalo Kids
- The 47
- The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés
- The red virgin
- Second prize
Best European Film
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- Emilia Perez
- flow
- The Chimera
- The area of interest
Best Ibero-American Film
- hold me tight (Uruguay)
- Ainda is here (Brazil)
- The jockey (Argentina)
- The place of the other (Chili)
- Memories of a body that burns (Costa Rica)
Best documentary
- The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés by Anton Alvarez
- Sunday, Sunday by Laura García Andreu
- Marisol, call me Pepa by Blanca Torres
- My brother Ali by Paula Palacios
- you are not alone by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar
Best animated film
- Buffalo Kids: Juan Jesús García and Pedro Solís García
- Rock Bottom: María Trénor
- Dragonkeeper: Salvador Simó
- Black butterflies: David Baute
- SuperKlaus: Steve Majaury and Andrea Sebastiá
Best short fiction
- Betiko Gaua (The Eternal Night) by Eneko Sagardoy
- Quarantine by Celia de Molina
- the throne by Lucía Jiménez
- The great work by Alex Lora
- Mamantula by Ion de Sosa
Best documentary short
- Bye baby by Afioco Gnecco, Carolina Yuste
- The buits by Isa Luengo, Sofia Esteve, Marina Freixa
- The brides of the south by Elena López Riera
- 30 is not the new 20 by Juan Vicente Castillejo
- Kivu seeds by Néstor López, Carlos Valle
Best animated short
- Cafune by Lores Ares, Carlos Ferfer
- Wheel change by Bego Arostegui
- The illustrated woman by Isabel Herguera
- Lola lolita lolaza by Mabel Lozano
- Wan by Victor Monigote
Goya of Honor 2025
