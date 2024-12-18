Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Goya Awards 2025 nominees: complete list

December 18, 2024
in Business
Goya Awards 2025 nominees: complete list
best movie

  • Second prize
  • The infiltrator
  • The 47
  • The blue star
  • House in flames

Best address

  • Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez for Second prize
  • Pedro Almodóvar by The next room
  • Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño for Frame
  • Arantxa Echevarría by The infiltrator
  • Paula Ortiz by The red virgin

Best new direction

  • Javier Macipe by The blue star
  • Paz Vega by Rita
  • Sandra Romero by Where the silence passes
  • Pedro Martín-Calero for The crying
  • Miguel Faus by Quiet

Best leading actress

  • Patricia López Arnaiz by The sparkles
  • Julianne Moore by The next room
  • Tilda Swinton by The next room
  • Emma Vilarasu by House in flames
  • Carolina Yuste by The infiltrator

Best Leading Actor

  • Eduard Fernández by Frame
  • Urko Olazábal by I’m Nevenka
  • Vito Sanz for You will return
  • Alfredo Castro by Dust will be
  • Alberto San Juan for House in flames

Best supporting actress

  • María Rodríguez Soto by House in flames
  • Nausicaa Bonnín by The infiltrator
  • Clara Segura by The 47
  • Macarena García by House in flames
  • Aixa Villagran by The red virgin

Best supporting actor

  • Antonio de la Torre by The sparkles
  • Oscar de la Fuente for the house
  • Enric Auquer by House in flames
  • Save Queen by The 47
  • Luis Tosar for The infiltrator

Best New Actress

  • Laura Weissmahr by Hail Mary
  • Marina Guerola by The sparkles
  • Mariela Carvajal for The Blue Star
  • Zoe Bonafonte by The 47
  • Lucía Veiga by I’m Nevenka

Best Newcomer

  • Pepe Lorente by The blue star
  • Daniel Ibáñez by Second prize
  • Crystalline by Second prize
  • Oscar Lasarte for Is it the enemy? Gila’s movie
  • Cuti Carabajal by The blue star

Best original screenplay

  • Eduard Sola by House in flames
  • Alberto Marini and Marcel Barrena for The 47
  • Javier Macipe by The blue star
  • Amèlia Mora and Arantxa Echevarría for The infiltrator
  • Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jorge Gil Munarriz and Jose Mari Goenaga for Frame

Best adapted screenplay

  • Álex Montoya and Joana M. Ortueta for the house
  • Pedro Almodóvar by The next room
  • Pilar Palomero by The sparkles
  • Mar Coll and Valentina Viso by Hail Mary
  • Iciar Bollain and Isa Campo for I’m Nevenka

Best cinematography

  • The 47
  • The next room
  • The infiltrator
  • Second prize
  • I’m Nevenka

Better sound

  • The blue star
  • The next room
  • The infiltrator
  • The red virgin
  • Second prize

Best Assembly

  • The 47
  • The blue star
  • The infiltrator
  • The little loves
  • Second prize

Best production direction

  • House in flames
  • The 47
  • The infiltrator
  • The red virgin
  • Second prize

Best art direction

  • The 47
  • The next room
  • The red virgin
  • Second prize
  • You will return

Best costume design

  • Disco, Ibiza, Locomía
  • The 47
  • The next room
  • The red virgin
  • Second prize

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • The 47
  • The next room
  • The infiltrator
  • The red virgin
  • Frame

Best special effects

  • The 47
  • Dragonkeeper
  • The infiltrator
  • The red virgin
  • Frame

Best original music

  • The next room
  • Dragonkeeper
  • The infiltrator
  • Summer in December
  • The 47

Best Original Song

  • Buffalo Kids
  • The 47
  • The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés
  • The red virgin
  • Second prize

Best European Film

  • The Count of Monte Cristo
  • Emilia Perez
  • flow
  • The Chimera
  • The area of ​​interest

Best Ibero-American Film

  • hold me tight (Uruguay)
  • Ainda is here (Brazil)
  • The jockey (Argentina)
  • The place of the other (Chili)
  • Memories of a body that burns (Costa Rica)

Best documentary

  • The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés by Anton Alvarez
  • Sunday, Sunday by Laura García Andreu
  • Marisol, call me Pepa by Blanca Torres
  • My brother Ali by Paula Palacios
  • you are not alone by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar

Best animated film

  • Buffalo Kids: Juan Jesús García and Pedro Solís García
  • Rock Bottom: María Trénor
  • Dragonkeeper: Salvador Simó
  • Black butterflies: David Baute
  • SuperKlaus: Steve Majaury and Andrea Sebastiá

Best short fiction

  • Betiko Gaua (The Eternal Night) by Eneko Sagardoy
  • Quarantine by Celia de Molina
  • the throne by Lucía Jiménez
  • The great work by Alex Lora
  • Mamantula by Ion de Sosa

Best documentary short

  • Bye baby by Afioco Gnecco, Carolina Yuste
  • The buits by Isa Luengo, Sofia Esteve, Marina Freixa
  • The brides of the south by Elena López Riera
  • 30 is not the new 20 by Juan Vicente Castillejo
  • Kivu seeds by Néstor López, Carlos Valle

Best animated short

  • Cafune by Lores Ares, Carlos Ferfer
  • Wheel change by Bego Arostegui
  • The illustrated woman by Isabel Herguera
  • Lola lolita lolaza by Mabel Lozano
  • Wan by Victor Monigote

Goya of Honor 2025

#Goya #Awards #nominees #complete #list

