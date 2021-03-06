More information

Girls has become the main protagonist of the most atypical gala of the Goya. The first great moment of the ceremony has arrived precisely after the equator, when Daniela Cajías has made history by winning the Goya for best cinematography for that film. It is the first to do so in the 35-year history of the awards. The best script has been for Pilar Palomero, also for Girls. The technical awards have been distributed among Adu Y Akellare. The best original song has been No, no, of Rozalen, by Rosa’s wedding. The Goya for the best documentary short went to Biography of a woman’s corpseby Mabel Lozano. An award, says Lozano, “to give a voice to victims of sexual exploitation.”

Here you can check the updated list of winners.

Marked by the pandemic and essentially telematics, the gala, presented by Antonio Banderas and María Casado, has had a red carpet through which the people who have later presented the awards as the only protagonists have paraded, completed with virtual connections, as has happened later in the ceremony. “The Goya are our party: we celebrate it on screens, like the rest,” said the president of the Film Academy, Mariano Barroso, in his speech.