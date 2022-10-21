Several previews of God of War: Ragnarok came to light today, including ours. In this way, new information about this installment has been revealed. One of the most striking pieces of information has been the different performance modes of this sequel, and here we see not two, but four options. According to Press-Start, God of War: Ragnarok will feature four performance modes, each offering enough variety for each player to enjoy the experience in the way they like best. These are: -Favor resolution: 4K/30fps locked. -Improves performance: 60fps locked. -Favors resolution (high frame rate on): 4K/40fps locked (HDMI 2.1 required). -Favor performance (high frame rate on): 120fps target (HDMI 2.1 required). As you can see, there are enough options, as long as you have a cable and a display with HDMI 2.1 support, to play the way you like best. Strangely, no resolution-related information is provided in performance mode. However, if it is similar to other games, it is likely that we will see a dynamic 4K with 60fps. Similarly, the 4K and 40fps option is something we saw in The Last of Us Part I, and it looks like it’s something that PlayStation plans to implement in all of its possible games. We remind you that God of War: Ragnarok will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. In related topics, you can check our impressions of God of War: Ragnarok here. Similarly, this is the weight of the game on PS4 and PS5.



Editor's Note: After playing The Last of Us Part I 4K and 40fps, you could enjoy the new installment of God of War in this way. However, considering that we are talking about an action game, it is very likely that you will opt for 60fps, even if the resolution is not fully 4K. Via: Press-Start

