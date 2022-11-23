It’s not a secret that God of War: Ragnarok it was one of the most anticipated games of 2022. In this way, it should not be a great surprise to hear that this installment has become the most successful launch for the serieswith more than five million copies sold in its first week.

According to PlayStation, God of War: Ragnarok managed to sell 5.1 million copies in its first week. Thus, the latest game from Santa Monica has not only become the most successful launch for the God of War series, but it is also the most successful launch for a first party title from Sony.

“Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the best-selling first-party launch game in PlayStation history!”

God of War: Ragnarok Not only was it one of the most anticipated games of 2022, but it earned perfect ratings from multiple outlets, convincing everyone who still had doubts about the sequel to buy this installment. Let’s remember that The Last of Us Part II previously enjoyed being Sony’s most successful first-party launch ever..

On related topics, director of God of War: Ragnarok talks about the possibilities of seeing a DLC for this title. Similarly, the director would love to work on a new Castlevania.

Editor’s Note:

The hype was real, and the expectations were met. Although I haven’t finished the game yet, the little over six hours it took have been spectacular, and letting go of the controller has become almost impossible. It’s probably my game of the year.

Via: PlayStation