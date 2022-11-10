To the surprise of many, God of War: Ragnarok It came to PlayStation 4. Two years after the launch of the PS5, many fans believe that launching a game on the last generation platform causes the performance of the new piece of hardware to be suboptimal. This was something we asked Bruno Velázquez, animation director for God of War Ragnarok, in an interview.

Not long ago we were able to talk with Velázquez about the development of God of War: Ragnarokand we asked him if he could clarify a previous statement, where he pointed out that this installment was built with the PS4 in mind. This was what he commented:

“All the goals that we had with God of War: Ragnarok, we were able to do. We wanted to finish the story, make sure all players could visit all nine kingdoms as promised, expand the number of enemies, weapons, combat options, and more. Anything we wanted to do, we were able to do on the PlayStation 4 with no problem. That’s why it’s important for people to know that we didn’t have to sacrifice anything to make the game. It doesn’t matter if it was on the PS4. It looks so much better on PS5, we had the opportunity to do things that you can’t on PS4, but it was very important to us that all the fans who followed us with 2018’s God of War could also enjoy the sequel if they don’t have a PS5. That’s why we wanted to make the best game possible on the PS4 as well, and take advantage of the advancements of the PS5. Yes, we were able to meet all the goals we set for ourselves. For me, there was no problem that this game came out on both systems.

In the case of Sony’s first party developments, the goal is to offer the best experience on all possible platforms, and that means optimizing the game for PS4, and offering a number of improvements on PS5. On related topics, this is what Velázquez told us about the decision to only make two installments in this saga. Similarly, the animation director tells us about an important decision for the end of the game.

Via: Atomix.