Recently Anurag Basu’s film ‘Ludo’ was released. The film was well received by audiences and critics. Earlier Anurag’s film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ was released. This musical film by Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif was completely different which the audience did not like anything special. This film was made by Anurag in a long time. Govinda was also cast in the film but was dropped from the film. Now Anurag Basu has told why he had fired Govinda.

Anurag said – There was a lot of confusion.

Talking about this, Anurag told a news portal that the shooting of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ had been postponed for a long time and after that there was confusion whether Govinda was coming for the shooting, whether he was taking the flight or Cancellation or shooting should be canceled. Anurag Basu said that something was not understood at that time and he could not take so much stress. At that time the shooting was going on in South Africa and everything was planned and that was the reason why I got away from Govinda.

Govinda expressed his displeasure

After this, in 2017, Govinda had expressed his displeasure through several tweets that he was removed from the film. He had said in his tweet, ‘I did my job as an actor, if the directors were not happy with this then it was their decision. Many negative stories and articles are being written only about Govinda about why the film took 3 years to be made. My health was not well and the bottles were going up, yet I went to South Africa and completed my shoot. I was told that the story of the film would be told to me in South Africa, even though I did not take my signing amount, nor did I do any contract. I gave full respect to the Kapoor family. I did the film only because he (Ranbir Kapoor) is my senior’s son. I was told that I would be given a script. ‘



Ranbir apologized to Govinda

Ranbir also produced this film. He said in an interview at the time that it was his and Anurag Basu’s fault. Ranbir had said that he started the film with an incomplete script without any preparation. After this, the characters changed completely and the film took so long to get ready. Ranbir also believed that it was a big mistake to sign a big actor like Govinda and not do justice to his character. For this, Ranbir also apologized to Govinda.