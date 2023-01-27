Approval of laws reduced state revenue with the tribute; topic will be discussed with the president on Friday (27.jan)

The governors of the 27 Brazilian Federative Units met on the afternoon of this Thursday (26.jan.2023) to close the list of claims to be presented to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom they will meet on Friday (27.jan), at Palácio do Planalto. The meeting, held in Brasilia, began at 5 pm and lasted until 8 pm.

After the meeting, the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fatima Bezerra (PT), stated that he will discuss at the meeting a “urgent issue”which concerns the recomposition of the revenues of the States that, according to Bezerra, had “brutal loss” because of the approval of laws 192/22 and 194/22, which aimed to reduce the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel.

The governor stated that the measures have a “artificial character” and brought “serious damage” to the States. According to Bezerra, the laws were approved without a dialogue with the Federal Units.

He also said that the meeting with the Chief Executive will address the issue of “resumption of the federative pact”. The pact is a set of constitutional devices responsible for configuring the financial obligations, the collection of resources and the fields of action of the federal entities.

Renato Casagrande (PSB), governor of Espírito Santo, stated that the moment is “resumption and inauguration” of a dialogue between the governors and the President of the Republic. He reinforced Bezerra’s statements about the search for measures to recompose state revenues.

In addition, the pessebist told journalists that they will mention the continuity of state agendas, with regard to works and investments in each UF and each region of Brazil.

President Lula had been promising since the 2022 election campaign that, if elected, he would gather state leaders at the beginning of his term to receive demands and unlock works.

This, however, will not be the first time in the new government that such a meeting will be held. The day after the January 8 attacks, the heads of state governments were in Brasília in an act of redress to the Powers.

ICMS

ICMS is a state tax that accounted for 86% of state revenue in 2021, or BRL 652 billion.

The law passed in 2022 aimed to contain the effects of inflation by reducing the prices of products considered essential to Brazilians. The changes reduced, however, the collection of the States with the tribute.

As items considered essential and indispensable, states cannot charge a rate higher than the general ICMS rate of around 17%.