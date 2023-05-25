Ronaldo Caiado, Eduardo Leite, Romeu Zema and Cláudio Castro delivered a letter to Minister Haddad with claims

Representatives from 4 states met this Wednesday afternoon (May 24, 2023) with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadto request changes in the RRF (Tax Recovery Regime). A document (full – 443 KB) with claims was presented by the governors Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil-GO), Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS), Romeo Zema (Novo-MG) and Claudio Castro (PL-RJ).

Among the points discussed are:

extension of the period for complying with the regime, from 9 to 15 or 20 years;

debt index change: new calculation based on the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) + 1% or 2%, without monetary restatement coefficient;

review of the default rule for non-compliance with fiscal targets or spending ceilings and the penalty percentage for increasing debt payments;

review of the relationship between balances payable and net current revenue to achieve balance of accounts;

increased space on revenue for contracting credit operations to pay liabilities, such as precatorios;

review of the spending ceiling, with standardized application also to the spending limitations of the Complementary Law 156 of 2016.

“It’s a series of measures that we understand, if met, help these States to be able to fulfill their commitments. No one is asking for forgiveness or any kind of non-payment condition. It is being able to adjust so that the States are not left with a tourniquet, which makes it impossible to fulfill their missions with their populations”said Leite.

Watch (4min14s):

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul stated that there are “a lot of solidarity” of Haddad on the subject and that the Union “has its own difficulties”. At this point, he mentioned the situation in Argentina and the fact that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) demonstrate solidarity with the economic situation of the neighboring country.

“Allow me to say here: last week, precisely, I saw that President Lula was in Japan, at the G7 forum, and asked the IMF for understanding in relation to Argentina because Argentina faced a severe drought after the pandemic. Incidentally, the same drought that hit Rio Grande do Sul hard in the last 3 years. We had severe droughts: last year, [atingiram] 50% of our soybean crop”he declared.

“So, this demonstrates on the part of the government, President Lula and the minister, if they suffer the pain of the other and understand that this needs to generate differentiated conditions, in the case of the IMF towards Argentina, why would the Union not have the same her perception of states?”added Leite.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul said that changes related to ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), based on Complementary Laws 192 It is 194both from 2022, harmed the States in terms of revenue. “States lost billions of reais”he stated.

“It was not negligence. It wasn’t bad management. Our revenues were squashed along the way by National Treasury decision bills. Not from this governmentcompleted.

SIMPLIFICATION AND INVESTMENTS

Romeu Zema, in turn, criticized the spending ceiling imposed on states and said that the mechanism prevents further investment in infrastructure. The governor of Minas Gerais also asked for the simplification of the recovery regime.

“We want simplification. Because today the rules are complex and the final results are given”, he declared. Zema stated that Haddad was “quite receptive” to the demands.

PUBLIC DEBT

Cláudio Castro asked for changes in the public debt correction index: “In Rio de Janeiro, for example, while my debt increased by 2,000%, the ICMS only increased by 700%. Then it becomes priceless”.

New meetings will be held next week between technicians from the 4 governments and the National Treasury to deepen the discussion. Rio de Janeiro, Goiás and Rio Grande do Sul have already joined the RRF, while Minas Gerais is still in the process of joining.