Government proposed transferring R$ 22 billion to the States to compensate for the drop in revenue; state leaders ask for more money

Governors say they want to find an understanding by March with the Union on the compensation of losses with ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services). State heads participated in a meeting with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) to seek support from the Legislative in negotiations with the government.

“The deadline is for yesterday, but the deadline we are working on now is March, right after Carnival”, said the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fatima Bezerra (PT), in interviews with journalists after the meeting with Lira.

Fátima stated that the loss of State revenue was “brutal”. ICMS collection fell in the States and the Federal District after the limits of rates that came into force in June 2022 on essential products such as gasoline and energy.

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) proposed last week to transfer R$ 22 billion to the states to compensate for the drop in revenue. The governors claim that there is a “Divergence” in the calculation of the economic team and ask for BRL 45 billion.

“[Sobre] the amount of compensation, the Comsefaz study [Comitê Nacional dos Secretários da Fazenda dos Estados e do DF] presents R$ 45 billion. This is what the study by our finance secretaries presents. Of course, there are differences in relation to the calculation made by the National Treasury”, said the governor of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles (PT).

Before the meeting with Lira, the governors met with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The state leaders expect support from Congress to reach at least R$ 30 billion in transfers from the government for the recomposition.

“We are exactly talking a lot with the federal government to reach a term that everyone agrees with, both the Union and the 27 governors and we are already taking the initiative to talk with the Legislative and Judiciary powers so that this eventual agreement between the States and the Union is also endorsed by the other 2 Powers”, said Fonteles.

According to the governor, Lira should consult party leaders about the agreement under negotiation. “The important thing is that this agreement will not come out if it is not confirmed by the Judiciary because the matter has been judicialized, by the Legislative Power and by the Union and by the governors, which is why it is something complextime-consuming, but we want to resolve, as Governor Fátima said, no later than the beginning of March“, he said.

In the meetings of that 3rd fair (14.feb), also participated the governors of the Amazon, Wilson Lima (União Brasil), from Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), the interim of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP), and vice-governor of Tocantins, Laurenz Moreira (PDT).

Agreement under negotiation

The group of governors has 4 claims:

change the Complementary Law 194 of 2022 so that gasoline is no longer considered an essential good (the status limits the ICMS rate that states can charge on the product to 17%);

protect the collection with Difal (Differential Rate) of ICMS charged on interstate operations in 2022;

guarantee the preservation of the incidence of ICMS on Tust (Tariff for Use of the Electricity Transmission System) and Tusd (Tariff for Use of the Electricity Distribution System); It is

receive compensation of BRL 45 billion from the Union for revenue losses in 2022 with the changes in the collection of ICMS on fuel and other goods and services considered essential.

The impasse involving governors, Ministry of Finance, Congress and STF (Federal Supreme Court) may spill over the tax reform proposal that the Planalto Palace intends to present this year.

“As [o Congresso] going to advance in tax reform with states and municipalities on fire? Such a discussion is not feasible at a time when government structures are unfeasible”, said the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, to the Power360. “The deputy will feel [a dificuldade] because the mayors are feeling it. Who believes in offsetting reform? Nobody. If you are not getting compensation now…”