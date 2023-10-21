Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/21/2023 – 17:42

The governors of the seven Brazilian states in the South and Southeast regions, which make up the South and Southeast Integration Consortium (Cosud), signed this Saturday (21) the Atlantic Forest Treaty, a set of environmental goals that envisages the planting of 100 million seedlings of native species in reforestation actions in these regions until 2026. The only governor who did not participate in the ceremony, in São Paulo, was that of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello. He met with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, to address the problems arising from the heavy rains that hit the region.

According to the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior, who presides over Cosud, this is the first act of the consortium, which aims to be a reference for the world.

Related news:

“Our main act is to look at sustainability. But not just with speeches. We want, in fact, to show that these states have transformative public policies that become a reference for the world. This will be the largest planting of native trees on the planet. There will be 100 million trees planted in the Atlantic Forest, which corresponds to more than 90 thousand hectares that will be rebuilt, making this project a great green corridor”, said the governor, highlighting that the proposal also foresees the creation of a blue corridor, with actions aimed at preserving the areas bordering the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Cosud, the planting of species will take into account the particularities of each state, in addition to the creation of conservation units and expansion of spring recovery and environmental regularization programs.

The agreement also provides for the creation of an integrated plan to combat extreme events, such as rains and droughts, and the intensification of environmental inspection and the fight against illegal deforestation.

The Atlantic Forest Treaty was signed by Tarcísio de Freitas (São Paulo), Romeu Zema (Minas Gerais), Cláudio Castro (Rio de Janeiro), Renato Casagrande (Espírito Santo), Ratinho Júnior (Paraná) and Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do South), in addition to the Planning Secretary of Santa Catarina, Edgard Usuy, who represented Governor Jorginho Mello.

In addition to this proposal, the governors signed the Letter from São Paulo and a set of measures aimed at the area of ​​culture.

The São Paulo Charter was drawn up in accordance with debates that took place in 21 thematic groups. These groups brought together public managers from the seven states to discuss issues such as housing, combating social inequalities, sports, agriculture and tourism.

Among 21 themes that were discussed within the thematic groups, two were highlighted by the governors. The first was the environment and second, public safety. In the case of public security, the proposal that has been discussed is the one that deals with the need to reform Brazil’s Criminal Justice system, with changes to criminal and criminal procedural legislation to toughen punishments, especially for violent criminals and those involved in criminal networks. transnational criminals. The group’s idea is to propose changes to the legislation and forward it later to the National Congress.

Divergences

If there was convergence between topics such as public safety and the environment, the same did not occur in relation to tax reform. Governor Renato Casagrande acknowledged this in a press conference held shortly after the reading of the São Paulo Charter.

According to Casagrande, these divergences, however, “are no greater than the unity in relation to the topic”.

“We, from the South and Southeast, are here supporting the new framework for the Brazilian tax system. In conception, in concept, we have total agreement. But once that is said and done, everyone looks at their own state. So, at one point or another we have differences of opinion. Espírito Santo, for example, is a state that has historically done its homework on organizing accounts. But it is small in population and the tax reform takes into account charging for the destination, the place of consumption. Therefore, larger states would have advantages over this new concept of the Brazilian tax system. And smaller states like Espírito Santo would lose a lot,” he said.

Despite the differences, Casagrande said he is certain that the governors will be able to jointly defend a proposal on tax reform.

Policy

During the closing ceremony of the Cosud meeting, in Sala São Paulo, the governors denied that the consortium was founded for political objectives. “The consortium was created not just to be between politicians. It was born with the objective of making a major transformation in the public management of the states and, above all, purposeful”, stated Ratinho Júnior.

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, also spoke about the subject. “It is not a political consortium, but to improve public management. But he ends up being a politician because there is no better policy than having good management.”

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul also reinforced the idea that Cosud is not a political mechanism. “Each of the consortium governors who are here has a political party [com exceção de Castro e Mello, que são ambos do PL]. They are different parties, which demonstrates their non-partisan or electoral nature. Each party has its own vision of the electoral process and strategy for the future. Here, what definitely unites us is the vision of public policies and government structures to meet the population’s demands”, said Eduardo Leite.

Cosud

The South and Southeast Integration Consortium was created in March 2019 to bring together the states of the two regions and discuss cooperation on topics such as public safety, environment, education, health and tourism. However, it is only now in 2023 that the consortium has, in fact, been formalized. To this end, the legislative assemblies of these states approved the consortium and turned it into law. Only Rio de Janeiro has not yet voted for approval.

The meeting in São Paulo, the ninth of the consortium, which began on Thursday (19), was the first with proposals. The next meeting is scheduled for the period from February 29th to March 2nd, 2024, in Rio Grande do Sul.