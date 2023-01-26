President will gather representatives of the States on Friday (27.jan) to gather demands

The governors of the states seek to close on the afternoon of this Thursday (26.jan.2023) the agenda of claims to present to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). They will meet with the petista in Planalto on Friday (27.jan).

Most of the preliminary talks by state leaders are at the Governors’ Forum meeting, which is being held in Brasilia. In addition to the specific demands of each State, broader regional demands should also emerge.

The Governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), he told journalists before a meeting with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), at the Planalto Palace, that there will be an agenda that includes the entire Northeast.

“It has the possibility of being transmission infrastructure for electricity, wind energy production, solar energy, the transmission network. Water, transposition of the São Francisco river and cisterns, adduction. And a 3rd point that could be the internet, we will discuss this afternoon”said Jerome.

The specific demands of Bahia, according to him, will be a bridge between Salvador and the island of Itaparica, the Fiol (West-East Integration Railway) and the duplication of the road between Ilhéus and Itabuna.

The meeting should be held at 9:30 am on Friday (27.jan) at the Planalto Palace. The 27 governors are expected.

Several ministers will participate. Should attend, for example, Rui Costa (Casa Civil), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Márcio Macedo (General secretary), Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Nísia Trindade (Health).

During this 5th (26.jan) there were meetings at the Planalto Palace between ministers (with and without Lula) to align the speeches for the meeting with the governors.

The President of the Republic had been promising since the 2022 election campaign that, if elected, he would bring together state leaders at the beginning of his term to receive demands and unlock works.

This, however, will not be the first time in the new government that Lula brings together governors. The day after the January 8 attacks, the heads of state governments met in Brasilia in an act of reparation to the Powers.

The meeting began at the Planalto Palace. In the end, those present went down the palace ramp and walked to the Federal Supreme Court, whose building had also been invaded and vandalized.

The headquarters of the federal government and the Judiciary are separated by Praça dos Três Poderes. The walk is about 400 meters.