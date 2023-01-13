Of the 27 governors, 8 have R$ 194.8 million in debt registered in the Federal Active Debt. Most of the amounts are debts of companies in which they are part of the corporate structure for non-payment of Social Security (R$ 59.8 million) and IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax), R$ 47.6 million pending.

The data were obtained by Power360 next to PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury).

Of the debts of companies linked to the governors, R$ 50.2 million are classified as irregular debt and are in the process of collection.

In this case, companies in this situation cannot obtain Debt Clearance Certificates, which prevents them from taking loans from public banks, participating in bids and obtaining a series of licenses, among other restrictions.

The remainder (R$144.5 million) is classified as regular debt. This means that companies were recognized as debtors, but had the debt paid in installments/guaranteed, entered into a negotiation process or obtained a court decision temporarily suspending collections.

What governors owe the Union:

Here’s what debt appears in the PGFN data linked to the heads of state executives. THE Power360 contacted all those mentioned and puts below the manifestation of those who responded. The complete responses sent by the governors can be read in this link (88 KB).

The governor of Pará is the biggest debtor among the heads of state executives, with R$ 170 million in debts from his companies. Helder is a partner of companies “Carajás FM” (R$69.3 million in outstanding debt) and “Pará Diary” (BRL 85.9 million). Part of the emedebista’s debts are related to Social Security (R$ 59.8 million). There is no debt recorded by Helder as an individual.

Helder’s mother, the federal deputy Elcione Barbalho (MDB-PA) and Helder’s father, Senator Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA), are also registered in the active debt of the Union due to debts related to family companies.

The emedebista’s advisory said that the debts are questioned administratively or in court. Here is the note sent to Power360:

“Senator Jader Barbalho, Deputy Elcione Barbalho and Governor Helder Barbalho owe nothing to the tax authorities. The companies in which they are partners, mostly from Grupo RBA de Comunicação, also have no debts, pay their taxes normally, adhere to installment programs or challenge administratively or judicially undue amounts. It is the same case of the vast majority of communication vehicles in the country.”

The companies of the governor of Mato Grosso have R$ 17.1 million in debts with the Union. Debts, classified as irregular, belong to companies “Money Participation LTDA” and “MSM Energy Trader”, in which the politician is a partner. Most debts are IRPJ (R$11 million) and R$4 million of CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income).

To Power360the governor reported that “the aforementioned debt was paid in installments in the Quita PGFN through the current ordinances”.

The governor of Pernambuco appears linked to R$ 6.1 million in debts with the Union. Practically all the debts are due to the Municipality of Caruaru. Lyra is mentioned as co-responsible for the debts: she was mayor twice (2017-2022) in the municipality. The Chief Executive of Pernambuco also has 2 irregular debts in her CPF in the amount of R$ 1,677.

In a note sent to Power360, Raquel Lyra’s advisory reported that the irregular debts in her CPF have already been settled. The values ​​refer to installments of a company that the governor ceased to be a partner in 2018. Debts from the city of Caruaru, he claims to be prior to his administration and were paid in installments during his mandate.

The governor of Paraná is a member of “Mass & Mass Communications”, which has R$ 689,000 in regularized debts. The company’s biggest debts are related to non-payment of CSLL (R$ 616.7 thousand) and IRPJ (R$ 69.2 thousand).

To Power360, the governor clarified that he is part of the membership and does not have management powers in the communication company. In addition, Ratinho Jr. states that the debt with the Union was paid in installments and goes through a “natural discharge process”.

The governor of Ceará has R$ 260,400 in debts settled with the Union. The values ​​are from electoral code fines. There is also a debt of R$ 1,290 with the IRPF that is in an irregular situation.

In a note sent to Power360, the governor stated that the amount already settled refers to electoral fines during the period in which Elmano ran for mayor of Fortaleza. According to him, candidates for councilors carried out irregular advertisements using his name during the campaign. Regarding irregular debts, the governor of Ceará stated that the amounts have already been paid.

The governor of Roraima appears linked to R$ 203 thousand in irregular debts with the Union. Most of the debt (R$ 150.9 thousand) is registered in the governor’s CPF. These are amounts not paid to IRPF (R$ 142.2 thousand) and to Social Security (R$ 8.7 thousand).

The rest of the debts are from the “Denarium Empreendimentos Imobiliários LTDA”, a company in which the governor appears as a partner. The biggest debts are related to non-payment of CSLL (R$ 30.8 thousand) and IRPJ (R$ 14 thousand).

In the last 10 days, the Power360 tried with the governor asking for an explanation about the record in the Federal Active Debt, but had no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

The governor of Sergipe has BRL 149 thousand in debts in two companies in which he is or was a managing partner: “Examed Exames Médicos LTDA” (BRL 59.8 thousand) and “Clinic San Camilo” (BRL 89.2 thousand). Debts are in good standing and refer to unpaid amounts of IRPJ (R$ 87.1 thousand) and CSLL (R$ 31.5 thousand).

In a note sent to Power360, the governor declared that the company is no longer active and formalized the payment of debts in installments. Mitidieri did not say which of the companies mentioned in the report he was referring to. Both companies appear as active in consultation on the Federal Revenue website on Thursday (12.jan.2022). Examed, however, appears without the Chief Executive of Sergipe in the corporate structure. This, by itself, does not invalidate debts that have been recorded in active debt while he participated in the company’s corporate structure.

The governor of Espírito Santo is a partner of the company “JC Casagrande Representations LTDA”, which has R$ 50,700 in irregular debts with the Union. The company’s biggest debts are related to Social Security (R$ 34.4 thousand) and Cofins (R$ 8.7 thousand).

The governor informed the Power360 that company in question is your brother’s and has been inactive for years. Casagrande said he was unaware of the debts and said he had requested the regularization and closure of the company’s activities.

Methodology

The data obtained are from the Attorney General of the National Treasury (from December 2022). It is common to have some outdated PGFN data. On account of this, the Drive actively sought to hear from all named debtors. One of the governors consulted sent proof that the debt had been settled (debt clearance certificate) and, therefore, was removed from the list. Also, debtors in the “solidarity” category who do not participate in the company’s corporate structure were not computed.