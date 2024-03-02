Event by the Consortium of States resulted in a pact to combat organized crime and proposals to tighten legislation

The governors of the South and Southeast defined proposals to tighten criminal legislation and suggestions for “legislative innovations” in combating organized crime, during the 10th meeting of Cosud (South and Southeast Integration Consortium), held in Porto Alegre, from Thursday (29.Feb.2024) until this Saturday (2.Mar).

Among the proposals formulated are the review of criteria used for provisional release in custody hearings in cases of serious crimes and changes to the benefit of temporary release – the “saidinhas”. The intention is to send the proposals to Congress.

The meeting resulted in the preparation of 2 documents: the “Letter of Governors” (complete -PDF – 396 kB), with a general opinion on the event’s debates; and the “Regional Pact for Public Security and Combating Organized Crime” (complete – PDF – 418 kB), which encompasses the proposals for legislative changes.

Sign the “Covenant” the governors Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do Sul), Ratinho Jr. (Paraná), Jorginho Mello (Santa Catarina), Tarcísio de Freitas (São Paulo), Romeo Zema (Minas Gerais), Renato Casagrande (Holy Spirit) and Claudio Castro (Rio de Janeiro).

The heads of state executives say that the proposals for “qualified confrontation” organized crime will serve to “reduce the repetition of serious crimes” It is “ensure greater effectiveness of police investigations”. Are they:

review of the requirements for granting provisional release at a custody hearing in the case of serious crimes;

regulation of access to electronic monitoring information;

insertion of a qualifier in the crime of homicide, when committed within the scope of a criminal organization;

changes regarding the benefit of temporary departure; It is

definition of what constitutes well-founded suspicion in the police approach, guaranteeing legal certainty for public security operators.

According to the document, texts with suggestions will be written and delivered to the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). However, they did not specify the estimated delivery date.

O “Covenant” also brings other proposals regarding public safety:

the creation of the GIISP (Integrated Public Security Office), with representatives from each State, to share information involving organized crime;

joint training actions through sharing existing courses and developing new ones; It is

the shared acquisition of tools, equipment and other materials to optimize investigations and intelligence actions

On social media, Tarcísio de Freitas spoke about the event, saying that “our eyes [estão] focused on the need to update the penal code in favor of society”.

Another edition of Cosud has concluded, this time in Porto Alegre, with our eyes focused on the need to update the penal code in favor of society, Public Security, for a more efficient fight against organized crime. A unanimous theme among us, governors of… — Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (@tarcisiogdf) March 2, 2024

Leite also announced the end of the event on X (formerly Twitter). For him, the Consortium meeting resulted in “many advances in integration”.