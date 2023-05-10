The state leaders, related to Morena and her allies, and the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, endorsed the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal that the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation be elected by the vote of the people.

Through a pronouncement, gGovernors, Governors and the Head of Government of the Fourth Transformation They expressed their disagreement with the annulment of the electoral Plan B, by the Supreme Court of Justice.

“He Plan B of the electoral reform presented by the president and supported by the majority in the legislature was the opportunity to strengthen democracy, in an austere and efficient way, in addition to promoting a truly impartial INE that did not respond to simulation and particular interests,” the local leaders pointed out.

They stressed that the ministers of the Court who annulled Plan B decided to continue prioritizing the interests of the old regimeinstead of respecting the voice of the people, represented in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate of the Republic.

“Thus, We support the President’s constitutional reform proposals for the Judiciaryto establish that the ministers are elected by the people through popular vote, as it was in the Juarista era, to guarantee that the Court is a true representation of the people,” they stated.

On Tuesday, President López Obrador affirmed that ministers, magistrates and judges of the Judiciary must be elected by the citizens.

The head of the Executive announced that in September 2024 he will send to the Legislature an initiative to reform the Judiciary.

“So that the people choose the ministers as established by the liberal constitution of 1857, the time of President Juárez, that the ministers were chosen by the people,” argued the Tabasco native.

The President pointed out that the Judiciary must be at the service of the needs of the people and not from a minority that only represents the interests of the old regime.

“It is completely at the service of the conservative bloc, which is synonymous, which is the equivalent of a gang of ruffians, very corrupt and that prevents our country from going faster towards prosperity with justice,” López Obrador explained.

For her part, the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum said that it seems very good that the ministers are elected by the vote of the people.

“Today the Supreme Court of Justice, unfortunately, the truth, is not analyzing what the Congress approves in substance, much has been said, it has even transcended at the international level,” said the capital’s president.

“So I think it’s a very good debate, open to debate: what difference is there between a minister, a minister of the Supreme Court elected by the Senate of the Republic, a minister or minister elected at the polls? The truth It is a good discussion for democracy in the country”.