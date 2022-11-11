Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.- The Governors of Jalisco and Nuevo León took advantage of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to sign an agreement called, “Agenda of collaboration for climate action between Jalisco and Nuevo León”.

This agreement gives continuity to the actions between the two states to strengthen the common agenda on climate action, which was launched in 2021 during the Technical Visit of the Governor of Nuevo León and the mayors of the Metropolitan Zone of Nuevo León. Monterrey to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

The objectives of this alliance are the following:

1. Share strategic instruments such as the AMG Climate Action Plan (PACmetro); programs such as low emission mobility; a water resilience plan, which includes the Nidos de Lluvia program; as well as other knowledge, experiences and learning about climate action.

2. Strengthen the training and technical support of the government work teams of both states.

3. Strengthen collaboration mechanisms between subnational governments, such as the Business Alliance for Climate, launched last year during COP 26 and which today has 64 member companies.

The Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, mentioned that the state has implemented actions in terms of air quality, water, soil and noise pollution. It has also invested in subway lines, suburban trains, new highways, green corridors and infrastructure where pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles are privileged.

The mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, was also present at the signing, during which he commented that implementing climate change adaptation and mitigation actions is relevant to continue the work that has been carried out through metropolitan collaboration.