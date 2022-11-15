Governors of Morena launched their own strategy to defend the electoral reform, after the march of thousands of people against the presidential initiative.

The President of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, even called for a march on November 27 to vindicate the proposal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, arguing that “the street belongs to the left, not to the right.”

After minimizing last Sunday’s mobilization in various entities, the Governors of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla and Barbosa from Puebla argued that the citizens had the guarantees to demonstrate, which they did not have when they were opponents.

“Total freedom and more democracy, that was never possible when we sought them. The right of the marchers was recognized and total freedom of mobilization was guaranteed, there was a white balance,” said Durazo.

Barbosa warned bad intention of parties and political figures to undermine the 4T regime and damage the image of President López Obrador.

“In Puebla the same, my respect for the citizens who marched and who have an opinion like that, because it is their opinion, but to the sinister ones on the right, those archaic characters who have not been able to renew themselves, that aging right, wanting to take advantage of this situation, they want to create conditions to affect the development of the 4T,” he said.

He assured that in Puebla no one wants “El Yunque” to return to govern, but recognized that all democratic expressions must have guaranteed freedom to demonstrate.

“A march in support and defense of the Fourth Transformation. Let’s go, the people who believe in democracy, the people who are not going to let hypocrisy take over our society,” Barbosa announced.

Not to mention that the Executive will be one of the Powers that proposes to the citizens that they could be counselors or magistrates, the Morenista Governors insisted that the reform gives more power to the people.

“That they are no longer proposed by the political parties, but that they are proposed to the citizens and voted for, I do not see why the fear,” said Ramírez Bedolla.

A few days ago, the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that with this reform there would be a saving of 24 billion pesos, then the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, assured that 10 billion would be saved, and Ramírez Bedolla assured that it would be 50 billion pesos.

For example, he said, the Congress of Michoacán would go from spending a billion to only 500 million pesos.

“Democracy shown with a lie, announcing that the reform intended to eliminate the INE and it is nothing more false than that. Today we have a partisan INE,” he said.

‘Out with masks’

Cuitláhuac García, Governor of Veracruz, disqualified the march and accused the councilors of the INE of excesses. He also focused his criticism on characters like Vicente Fox or Roberto Madrazo, who marched in Mexico City.

“Away with masks, an excellent opportunity to make a difference between those who did the fraud, those who lived off the fraud and those who meet the demand of the people,” he said.

Without giving details, García assured that he has already done his accounts and between salaries and benefits, the directors of the INE they earn 350,000 pesos a week, even, he said, they have support for personal services for 260,000 pesos a month, which includes, he assured, laundry.

“Don’t you think that’s a bit of an exaggeration? Those are the privileges that the current councilors have. Is that what they stand for? At INE who did fraud, who has that level of privileges for 11 directors?” he said.

Sinaloan Governor Rubén Rocha argued that he did not want to qualify the mobilization in order “not to disqualify the march.”

Anaya defends the INE after march against electoral reform

“The electoral reformYou have to review it, you have to see it. For now, I salute the marchers who have demonstrated, who have expressed their opinions, and who have been able to do so calmly in this democratic world,” he said in a conference.