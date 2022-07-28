In Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Pará and Rio Grande do Norte the dispute can be decided in the 1st round; Poder360 compiled surveys

Governors of 16 states and the Federal District lead the latest polls of voting intentions and may be re-elected in October for a 2nd term. Survey of Power 360 compiled the most recent studies using reliable methodologies and from which it was possible to verify the origin of the information in 24 units of the Federation, those available so far.

Renato Casagrande (PSB-ES), Mauro Mendes (Brazil-MT Union), Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA) and Fátima Bezerra (PT-RN) can win in the 1st round. These pre-candidates have more voting intentions than all other opponents combined.

O ENwith Fernando Haddad, is 1st in São Paulo – the Federation unit with the most voters eligible to vote (34.7 million). In 2018, the State elected João Doriaof PSDB. Rodrigo Garcia, the toucan’s deputy, took over the local government in March 2022, and has been growing in polls.

In the 2nd largest electoral college in Brazil, Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New) is in 1st place. The miner seeks re-election. Former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) appears soon after.

In Rio de Janeiro, the governor Cláudio Castro (PL) is numerically ahead, but tied at the edge of the margin of error with the deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB).

The lifting of Power 360 understands as competitive candidates those who lead in 1st place alone or are tied, within the margin of error, in this position. The names tested in the stimulated scenario with more pre-candidates were considered. In case of more than one simulation with the same number of names, the one listed as the main one by the research company was considered.

Among the parties, the union Brazil is –currently– the acronym with the most competitive pre-candidates in the States, 6 in total.

With the addition of Mato Grosso Sul and Roraima, absent in the previous survey, and the rise of Paulo Dantas in Alagoas, MDB jumped from 2 to 5 competitive names and now appears in 2nd place in the ranking.

O EN it’s the PL, parties of Lula and Jair Bolsonaro, still skate in the States. The strongest alliances are with candidates from other acronyms – such as Kalil (PSD-MG), with the PT, and Ibaneis (MDB-DF), with the PL.

The entry of new cadres in the PSB –Marcelo Freixoin Rio, and João Azevedo, in Paraíba – helped the acronym to gain strength. The party now has 4 competitive candidates for governor.

All surveys are available in the Survey Aggregator of Power 360the most complete collection of electoral data available in Brazil.

