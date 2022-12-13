States complain about drop in revenue with ICMS on fuel, energy and transport and point out concerns about Difal

Elected and re-elected governors met on Monday (12.Dec.2022) with the President of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber. The agenda of the meeting was the processing of cases in the Court that impact on the collection of state taxes.

During the meeting, 15 governors defended that the Supreme judge in the face-to-face plenary actions that deal with the Difal (rate differential) of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services). Lawsuits can overturn state revenues.

In note released to the press, the STF informed that the president undertook to ask for the highlights of the actions in the virtual trial and to take the case to the physical plenary, as requested by the governors.

With the measure, the Difal judgment should be suspended until next year. The resumption date has not been set.

After the meeting, the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), said that the states lost revenue with the reduction of ICMS on fuel, electricity and transport. He also said he was concerned about Difal’s judgment in the STF.

🇧🇷The minister understands that the number of governors present here and those re-elected shows a federative concern and she can forward a solution that gives more time for debate”, said Casagrande.

The elected governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), said that, despite receiving the State with reorganized accounts, there is concern about revenues for 2023.

🇧🇷We all know the importance of ICMS revenue for investments in our states. It is practically the largest revenue“, said.

