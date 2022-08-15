Republicans, PL and PP had, together, 574 candidates for office in 2018. Bolsonaro’s coalition now has 1,490 candidates

The parties in President Jair Bolsonaro’s coalition bet on the strategy of launching a record number of candidates for federal deputy in these elections.

Republicans (518 candidates), PP (492) and PL (480) will have the most candidates for office in at least 20 years.

The sum of candidates for the position (1,490) of the coalition represents a growth of 160% in relation to the number of candidates registered by the acronyms in the last elections.

Data is partial. As the application registration can still be done until 19:00 this Monday (15.Aug.2022), it is possible that more applications will still be registered.

The biggest proportional growth is that of Roberto Jefferson’s PTB, which also supports the government, but is not in the coalition. The legend more than tripled the number of candidates for deputy. It went from 144 in 2018 to 474 in 2022.

The PP follows closely behind, with a growth of 226% in relation to the last elections. The party is the 3rd with the most candidates for deputy registered so far.

The Republicans, which leads the number of registered congressional candidates, doubled the number of candidates compared to 2018.