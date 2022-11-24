Yesterday an exercise of accountability of the Executive Power represented by the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya before the Legislative Power was installed again in Sinaloa by presenting his first government report in person before the Sinaloa State Congress. For just over five hours, the Governor of the State presented the achievements and advances in education, health, security, public works, economy, agriculture, fishing and livestock; highlighting as his “greatest satisfaction the social work, especially the scholarship in favor of all Sinaloans with a disability, making Sinaloa the first State with this support program, reaching 52,601 people. The sum of all the programs that comprise the social work such as this one, the state Fisheries Good and others add up to $2,715 million pesos.

On the economic issue, Dr. Rocha pointed out that we increased Foreign Direct Investment by 37% compared to last year, reaching $524 million dollars, a growth of 2.7% and highlighting that in the primary sector the price of corn exceeded the $7,000 per ton. On the subject of education, Governor Rocha Moya stressed that they have invested in the reconstruction of more than a thousand educational establishments, due to the fact that during the pandemic the schools were closed for almost two years and their facilities, bathrooms, air conditioners were looted and looted. and the worst was the copper cable, severely damaging its installations and electrical substations. Here, in addition, the Governor of Sinaloa showed political courtesy by mentioning that “this was due to the closure of schools due to the pandemic and not due to the negligence of previous administrations”

In the same vein, the governor greeted his critics with respect and even with sympathy and good humor, this helped create a climate of unity and made it clear with these gestures that the governor is not interested in polarizing or dividing, but rather in teamwork. with the aim of uniting all political and citizen forces in favor of Sinaloa. He even had no hesitation in acknowledging that not everything that was done in the past was wrong, and that is a very strange gesture among rulers, however it seems very positive to me that our governor assumes himself as an agent of unity and not of polarization .

On this subject, the deputies and deputies in general also recognized the state governor for his openness and respect; while, on the other hand, their criticisms were very poor, which is a sign that in this first year of government, Governor Rocha Moya and his government team in general have done well and that is undoubtedly good news for families. from Sinaloa. In this same order of ideas, I believe that there was also a successful political operation between the executive and legislative powers, and in this the work of the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, who manages the relationship with Congress and, of course, the Coordinator and deputy President of the JUCOPO Feliciano Castro.

Undoubtedly, the government and citizens must continue working on issues such as the fight against violence, or the strengthening of our health system and never leave aside the most strategic and important thing for our future, which is the educational, cultural and sports investment of our childhood and our youth, that work never ends and it is up to all of us.