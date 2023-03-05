The letter was released this Saturday (4.Mar), at the 7th Meeting of the South and Southeast Integration Consortium

Support for tax reform, review of the states’ debt and expansion of the debate within the scope of the Federative Pact are the central themes of the Letter from the Governors, presented this Saturday (4.mar.2023) by the heads of state executives who form Cosud (South and Southeast Integration Consortium). The document marked the end of the group’s 7th meeting, held at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), in Botafogo, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The letter manifests the commitment of the States of Cosud to work together with the federal and municipal governments in the approval of a tax reform that increases economic efficiency and guarantees social justice and the preservation of the autonomy of governments to carry out policies to promote local development . One of the changes under discussion is the change in ICMS taxation from origin to destination.

According to the governors, the debt of the South and Southeast with the Union reaches R$ 630 billion, which corresponds to 93% of the debt of all Federation units with the federal government. The letter proposes a renegotiation of the debt correction criteria, which has been updated by the IPCA (National Index of Extended Consumer Prices) plus 4% or the Selic Rate, whichever is lower.

“It is unthinkable that, in an environment where economic growth is much lower than the burden of debt contracts with the Union, states pay their debts and still invest in infrastructure, modernization and maintenance of essential public services. It is necessary that these contracts begin to have their charges compatible with the behavior of the national economy”, says part of the letter.

“The states of the South and Southeast account for 80% of federal tax collection. The more we organize the financial life of these states, the more we will develop and the more federal taxes will be generated. When Brazil receives more, all states benefit through participation funds”, said the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro.

Federative Pact

In the document, the States ask that acts that represent an increase in expenses not be implemented without prior discussion.

“Obligations cannot be imposed on states without due consideration, especially financial ones. When that happens, the population ends up paying the bill”, said the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite.

Cosud members highlighted the importance of strengthening regulatory agencies to regulate and supervise public service concessions.

The next Cosud meeting is scheduled for June, in Minas Gerais.

With information from Brazil Agency.