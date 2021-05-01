The Government led by Alberto Fernández made official this Saturday through Decree 287/2021, which was published in the Official Gazette, the new restrictions that will apply until May 21.

Although these are general preventive measures that will be applied throughout the country, governors, the Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires and the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers are also empowered to adopt certain measures depending on the specific situation in each case.

In this sense, Córdoba adopted a Own criterion to define risk areas, different from the one presented by the Casa Rosada. Instead of the three indicators used by Nation (number of cases detected, the increase in the number of infections in relation to the previous weeks and the level of occupation of critical beds), the government of Juan Schiaretti takes into account five indices.

The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti differs from the national government in the fight against the coronavirus.

“The incidence of cases (compare the last 15 days with the previous 15), the direct incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants, the occupation of beds, the contagion rate and the positivity. All this is analyzed at the provincial, departmental and local ”, explained the Minister of Health of that province, Diego Cardozo.

In Santa Fe, Governor Omar Perotti did not comment on the matter and it is expected that this Sunday he will make public statements to explain how the measures will continue in the province.

The governor of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suarez, and his officials met to study each of the measures, although they avoided making announcements until they learned the details of the presidential decree.

However, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health of the Nation, Mendoza had 12 departments at high epidemiological risk. These are: Capital, General Alvear, Godoy Cruz, Guaymallén, Junín, Las Heras, Luján de Cuyo, Maipú, Rivadavia, San Martín, San Rafael and Tunuyán. In the case of General Alvear, it could be considered an epidemiological alert zone.

From Tucumán, Governor Juan Manzur confirmed that he will follow the restrictions announced by the national government. The province, according to the latest provisions of the local Emergency Operational Committee, is in “high epidemiological risk”, So the same restrictions will continue until May 21.

“The measures that the president took, based on strictly sanitary criteria, is the right thing to do. It is what needs to be done. In this, we all have to help and the way is by complying with the standards established by the Nation. In Tucumán we will follow the recommendations of the President ”, said Manzur.

On the other hand, the San Luis Crisis Committee announced that the same measures will continue that ruled until now, while they insisted on taking extreme care in the face of the high rate of positivity in the province.

“We are going to continue with the measures in force so far, where we appeal to the solidarity of all of you. We need you to accompany us, and accompany the Health system,” said Silvia Sosa Araujo, provincial Minister of Health.

The advance of the coronavirus in Argentina is worrying. AP Photo

For its part, San Juan, which is in general terms in a High Risk Area, will adhere to the national decree and will issue a provincial regulation in order to prioritize actions aimed at safeguarding the health of the population. The measures ordered by the provincial Executive will come into effect from 00:00 hours on Monday, May 3, 2021 and will last until May 21.

As for Salta, after the meeting of the Emergency Operational Committee, new measures were determined, among which the following stand out: continuity of face-to-face classes, social gatherings of up to 10 people, a capacity of up to 30 percent of the gastronomic sector in closed spaces and no more than four people per table. It also adds the prohibition of the public at sporting events and the night movement restriction (from 1 to 6), among others.

The governor of Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and the South Atlantic Islands, Gustavo Melella, expressed hours before the new Decree of Necessity and Urgency was published that the Nation’s measures would be adapted to each province, although the prevailing restrictions due to coronavirus in the province “they will continue in the same way”.

“Maybe we make some adjustment in recreational things, more than anything in closed places. But we are not going to affect any type of activity other than what we have been doing. We are going to continue insisting on care, hygiene and safety measures and respect for protocols, “he emphasized.

Likewise, the Governor of Entre Ríos, Gustavo Bordet, confirmed that the province will respect the measurements that correspond to it according to the new DNU. In addition, he stressed that the vaccination campaign will be intensified.

In La Pampa, the own measurements driven by the province. Then, Governor Sergio Ziliotto, together with his cabinet and the Crisis Committee, will communicate how the restrictions continue.

In turn, the Chaco government extended the measures until next Friday 21 through Decree 939/2021, in agreement and accompaniment to the national government.

On the other hand, face-to-face classes will returns of all levels in almost all of Catamarca starting next Monday, with sanitary bubbles and alternating with virtual classes. In addition, the Red Stage of “Strict Isolation”, which prohibits circulation from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the exception of those who are authorized to work during those hours.

Corrientes closed April with a monthly record of deaths. Photo Ministry of Health Corrientes

Corrientes, which ended April with a monthly record of 127 deaths, has not yet defined whether it will accompany the presidential decree. Nevertheless seven cities they were classified as high risk and one as moderate risk.

Bella Vista, Capital, Curuzú Cuatiá, Goya, Mercedes, Monte Caseros and Santo Tomé are the cities that represent a high epidemiological risk for the Government. For its part, Paso de los Libres represents a moderate risk.