The heads of the state executive branch end their term with the best evaluation in 2 years. Search PowerDate held from December 11 to 13, 2022 shows that only 20% of Brazilians evaluate the work of governors as “bad” or “terrible”🇧🇷 The rate has dropped 13 percentage points since the March survey. The positive evaluation (good/great) increased by 2 pp in the period and stands at 35 points.

Those who think the performance of the heads of state executives “regular” add up to 40% –6 pp more than 9 months ago. Another 5% could not answer.

This is the best assessment of the governors since 2020, when the poor/terrible rate was also low and the regular and good/great higher.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalismwith own resources🇧🇷 Data were collected from December 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

GOVERNORS BY REGION

O Power360 stratified the evaluation of the governors’ work by region. Residents of the North region are the most critical of State management: 30% assess how “bad” or “terrible”🇧🇷

The search PowerDate was carried out from December 11 to 13, 2022. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the Poder360 Jornalismo media group.