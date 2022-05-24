Sinaloa.- After the departure of the secretaries of Health Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda and of Welfare Ruth Díaz from his cabinet, Governor Rubén Rocha said need efficient, loyal and respectful officials. He said that the ones who could get out would be those who treat their subordinates badly.

Requirements

According to the president, they cannot have arrogant or arrogant officials. “The other day when I met with the workers I told them that do not allow workplace harassment of anyone, nor an arrogant boss, we cannot treat people badly, “he explained. According to the state president, it is necessary to harmonize, that there is respectful behavior at work, that they do not make life difficult for those who are serving the public.

“I want civil servants who are respectful of their co-workers who form a team, are transparent, and who attend to the media with respect,” he said.

Faced with questions about whether he was going to fire Tourism Secretary María del Rosario Torres Noriega for being related to Cuén Ojeda, the governor stated that he is not going to take action by giving her as a consequence of a previous event, since he is going to continue reviewing them because of the criteria you have already explained.

smuggling alert

During the weekly conference, the governor called on the population to be alert and explained that when they go to regularize their units of foreign origin, they buy the insurance with the company they want because the government does not promote any.

According to Rocha, the head of SATES, Oscar López Barraza informed him that there were “coyotes” selling false insurance for vehicles and they are already following up on the issue.

“Last Friday, Oscar López met me and told me: ‘there are a series of “coyotes” in the lines offering false insurance’ and those are precisely the ones that generate a flash of straw in front of real insurance”.

The State Government warns that when buying with the “coyotes” they are going to extort them, in addition to the fact that insurance is useless because it is an artificial format and cannot give them a guarantee.