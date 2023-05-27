Home page politics

Another Republican politician is taking part in the public Kulturkampf in the USA. Kristi Noem now wants a complaints hotline at her universities.

Pierre – These are exciting times in the republican Political party. After losing the last presidential election and disappointing midterm results, one wants to win the next presidential election again. Former President Donald Trump has already thrown his hat in the ring. However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now made his candidacy official. The two have already started fighting each other. Nonetheless, there is another Republican who also managed to draw attention: Kristi Noem.

The governor of South Dakota, like many of her party colleagues, spoke out about LGBTQ issues and universities. According to her, “Liberal ideologies are poisoning the universities”. In the USA There is a culture war between conservatives and progressives on practically every topic.

Complaint hotline at universities:

“In the universities of this country, students are learning the importance of diversity and equity, they are being given safe spaces instead of tolerating disagreements and inconveniences that they will experience in the real world,” Noem says NBC reported. The Conservative wants to set up a hotline at universities where complaints about local handling can be submitted. The goal, according to Noem, is “to hold our institutions accountable and to make sure we all know what’s happening at our public universities.”

Among other things, universities should no longer offer the opportunity to officially change one’s pronouns and no longer accept money from China. In addition, maximum study times are to be reduced.

Noem is not the only governor from her party who has a complicated relationship with universities. Also Ron DeSantis had several courses, such as Critical Race Theory and Gender Studies, banned in Florida. DeSantis is also waging every culture war possible in the eastern United States. Among other things, he is in conflict with the Florida-based company Disney. The accusation: The spread of exactly the “liberal ideologies” that Noem complains about.

Some CSU politicians recently came under criticism for meeting Ron DeSantis. Among others, the former Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer was there. He also recently congratulated DeSantis, when he announced his candidacy. (LP)