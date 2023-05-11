During an act in which he criticized the federal government’s border control, on Wednesday (10), the governor of Florida (USA), Ron DeSantis, signed into law bill SB 1718, which includes measures that make it difficult for migrants in situation irregularities to settle in Florida, such as, for example, the non-recognition of driver’s licenses from other states.

Speaking at a news conference in Jacksonville, under the slogan “Protecting Florida from the Biden Border Crisis,” DeSantis said the bill he signed into law today is a response to what he described as a “massive problem on the US border. Mexico”.

The 43-page bill includes provisions to invalidate driver’s licenses and identity cards issued by other states to “unauthorized migrants”, among many others that seek to make it difficult for people without legal authorization to settle in the territory.

DeSantis attacked what he described as “laxity” by US President Joe Biden’s administration on migration issues, a “failed responsibility from day one of the administration”.

The governor, who can announce at any time that he will participate in the primaries that will determine the Republican Party’s candidate in the 2024 presidential election, emphasized that Florida, from the first moment, tried to “combat the effects of Biden’s policies”.

To combat these policies, he signed SB 1718, a bill that also requires hospitals to collect information about patients’ migration status and submit it to state authorities.

The governor noted that it is already illegal for employers to hire undocumented people and that the new requirements contained in the bill, especially the E-Verify system, will help strengthen enforcement of these laws.

E-Verify is a web-based system that allows registered companies to confirm that their potential employees can legally work in the US.

The rule also makes transporting people to Florida without a migration permit a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison and prohibits funding for city and county programs to provide identification cards to aliens without regulated migration status.

It also eliminates educational fee exemptions for undocumented students, repeals the law that allows lawyers who are still regularizing their immigration status (including federal DACA beneficiaries) to practice law, and allocates US$ 12 million (R$ 59.4 million ) for relocating migrants to other states in the country.

The “toughest” law in the US

The law and its provisions were today heavily criticized by various social organizations as “discriminatory and potentially unconstitutional, whose sole purpose is to generate fear in migrant communities in Florida”.

“Florida is penalizing migrants for having the misfortune to be born in countries that are in crisis and having the courage to seek peace and prosperity here,” Tessa Petit, executive director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said in a statement.

“Has the governor really thought about what this is going to do to families who are just trying to get ahead?” Petit asked of a bill that about 20 organizations called the country’s “toughest anti-immigration” legislation.

Mariana Blanco, executive director of the Maya-Guatemalan Centre, said the biggest concern is “the fear that will be generated in the undocumented population when it comes to seeking and receiving services. The governor should not joke with people because of his own political agenda. It’s people. That’s his workforce and he has to protect them.”

“As someone who came to the US as a political asylum seeker from Venezuela and then studied at Princeton and Oxford, I know how much migrants have to offer Florida and the nation, given the opportunity,” emphasized Samuel Vilchez, director of American Business Immigration Coalition.

DeSantis insisted that the end of the measure known as Title 42, which allows the immediate removal of migrants, would produce a “tremendous disaster” on the southern border.

“Joe Biden’s own government has said that about 30,000 people are expected to arrive a day,” he said.